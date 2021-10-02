Three Waters is too important to play politics

No decision on whether Nelson City Council supports the reform has been made – despite what has been said online.

OPINION: If there’s one thing that can be said to have undermined 21st-century democracy, it’s the spread of misinformation on social media; this phenomenon has caused upheaval throughout the world.

And New Zealand is by no means immune.

Last Thursday, Nelson’s elected members voted to approve sending feedback to the Government on Three Waters reform. This took the form of a letter to Minister Nanaia Mahuta, which pointed out that although Nelson City Council agrees national change is needed, there are many issues that need to be ironed out if the reform is to work for local communities.

No decision on whether Nelson City Council supports the reform was made. Why? Because none was asked for at this stage. This was an opportunity to provide feedback to help shape the proposal.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Protesters against the Government's Three Waters reforms are shepherded out of the Nelson Council building by police in September.

If this account differs from what you’ve read on social media, I’m not surprised. The widespread misinformation surrounding this issue has left many believing that last Thursday, we agreed to hand immediate control of Nelson’s three waters infrastructure to the State.

To make matters worse, it wasn’t just the armchair critics and keyboard warriors who were spreading this narrative; some of the people responsible were in the privileged position of having a seat at the Council table.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Protesters took their message to the council last week.

Elected members calling for a referendum have not told their social media followers about the expert advice we heard at Council that advised against a referendum. Holding a referendum on a reform that Government can push through Parliament would give our community the false belief that they would have the final say.

Referendums have their place within a democracy, but they are not always the best way to make decisions about nuanced and complex issues like Three Waters.

Why would Council approve spending more than $100,000 on a referendum, which can be ignored by Government, that asks a question that is not sufficiently answered with a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’?

When there’s a debate to be had about the future of an asset as essential as drinking water and wastewater, I believe we have a responsibility to make sure we have considered all aspects of the issue seriously.

In a representative democracy, councillors are elected to consider complex topics like Three Waters reform and have a duty to ensure the people that vote them into power have the full story. Not to do this amounts to telling a half-truth.

Over the last few weeks, I have observed some putting their political interests ahead of doing their job to help inform the public.

An ‘Us vs Them’ mentality is being created, that only serves to distract people from the real question we need to answer: what do we do about the rising cost of water?

Stuff The Government wants to create four publicly-owned entities to manage communities' drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

Because, the independently peer-reviewed data shows that costs will increase.

Whether this is due to our wastewater treatment plants needing to move due to climate change, or from the rising costs of meeting new regulations that make it more challenging to discharge water into our environment, the Government is offering an option to cope with rising costs through aggregation of water assets into council-owned water entities.

Nobody is suggesting the proposed reform is the perfect solution as it stands, and Nelson City Council has raised concerns about the governance model being too removed from local communities who have invested so much into these crucial assets.

But, with an average saving of $1000 a year per household by 2050 in today’s dollars, and clearing of all our Three Waters debt, don’t we owe it to all Nelsonians to make sure our decisions are based on facts and data rather than rumour and hearsay?

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Water is our most important asset and requires the highest levels of public and political scrutiny.

Councillors that call for Council to keep costs down and rates rises low need to explain how their opposition to Three Waters makes sense in light of the fact that water infrastructure will be a huge driver for rate rises if Council is still responsible for their improvement and maintenance.

We cannot bury our heads in the sand and hope things are going to be OK.

Part of our role as elected members is to think about the future that our next generation inherits. Including the debts of this generation.

Three Waters reform is very understandably creating a lot of anxiety throughout New Zealand. Water is our most important asset and requires the highest levels of public and political scrutiny. It also requires collective responsibility to work together on the tough issues. You deserve better than clickbait and sensationalism.