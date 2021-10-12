Three goes into one creative outlet

Erika Prall, left, Jacqueline Roberts and Robyn Reynolds form a creative hub at the Robyn Reynolds store on Church St.

Three innovative women have joined forces under one roof in a creative hub for jewellery, painting and designing clothes.

When Robyn Reynolds took on her new store on Church St in February last year, she had no idea a pandemic that would close borders and affect businesses was just around the corner.

More than a year on, and two lockdowns later, Reynolds saw the benefits in having other artistic women involved, sharing the building and the rent while “creating an atmosphere, and something really cool”.

She recently welcomed Nelson jeweller Erika Prall and artist Jacqueline Roberts.

Reynolds has been making her own brand of clothing for more than 20 years, starting out at the Nelson Market 22 years ago before shifting around a few sites in the CBD.

Securing the Church St building was perfect, she said.

When she moved in last year, she told the Nelson Mail: “I feel like I belong in Church Street”.

Argentinian-born artist Jacqueline Roberts has been an artist for many years but it's the first time she’s had her own studio.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Artist Jacqueline Roberts at the Robyn Reynolds store in Church St, Nelson.

She said the little room at the back of the store was her sanctuary she could listen to music in while painting. “Even if I just sit and read an art book, I'm just in my own space, and I’ve got the freedom and quietness you want when you’re concentrating.”

Being surrounded by talented women was “very energising”, she said.

“It’s just the fact people are actually doing things.”

Roberts is an impressionist artist, taking inspiration from her walks around Nelson, including Isel Park, Queen’s Garden and the Maitai.

She said Nelson had a “beautiful light” that could be recreated in her multi-media works.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Jeweller Erika Prall sells her brand, Erika Heidi at the Robyn Reynolds store while also remodelling and repairing jewellery.

Jeweller Erika Prall said she had gone from being “very hidden away” down Trafalgar St to just slightly hidden behind the store’s counter.

But her brand, Erika Heidi, is hard to miss when you walk in the store.

Prall has been making jewellery for 37 years. As a 10-year-old she made necklaces from seeds and shells found at the beach.

These days she prefers to work with gems and stones, silver, gold and platinum.

She said a lot of her work focused on remodelling and repairs, but also creating new pieces.

Reworking old jewellery was a great way to let it shine and not hide it away in the back of a drawer, she said.

“Rather than leaving things, remodel them, and I’m sure whoever’s given it to you would appreciate that instead of throwing it in a drawer.”

She said working in a space with Roberts and Reynolds was a way to “thrive and survive”.

“You’re all going to promote one another.”

*A celebration of the creative hub is being held on October 29, between 6pm and 8pm at 12a Church St.