Wakefield church celebrates 175 years of faith, family and fortitude

St John’s Anglican Church in Wakefield celebrated its 175th anniversary with a bang – including the Bishop of Nelson firing an antique cannon to mark the occasion.

The organisers of the celebration pulled out all the stops for the 100-plus people who gathered at the church grounds throughout the day on Saturday.

Along with the official ceremony held at midday, tours and displays showing the history of the church were set up, along with a hangi in the afternoon with enough food to feed 300 people.

Built in 1846 for £111, the church was designed by Marianne Reay (the wife of the church’s first vicar, Rev Charles Reay).

As well as being the oldest church built in the South Island, it is also considered to be the oldest parish church in continuous use in New Zealand.

Prior to the festivities, Bishop of Nelson Steve Maina and St John’s vicar Don Moses led a re-enactment walk (in period costume) from Spring Grove to the church grounds – retracing the steps of the original settlers and pioneers.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Bishop of Nelson Steve Maina (left) lights a historic cannon as part of the St John’s church 175th anniversary celebrations.

In his speech at the official pōwhiri, Bishop Maina said the values of faith, family and fortitude had been the key to the survival and success of the church since the 1840s.

“We pray these values will be continued for the next 175 years ... and that legacy would be passed on to our children.”

Nelson Archdeacon Harvey Ruru also paid tribute to the spirit of goodwill that the settlers of Wakefield brought with them in 1841, and the trials they endured to help build the town's legacy.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Bishop Steve Maina and Reverend Don Moses arrive at St John's after leading the re-enactment walk from Spring Grove.

Following a musical performance from Wakefield Primary School students, the church grounds were opened up for a range of ​​​​art exhibitions from locals and schoolchildren, quilt displays and historical exhibitions.

​​​​In the worship centre, there was also a 1.5 metre scale model of St. John’s, which provided the screen for the interactive story of the church’s history in Wakefield.

Many of the attendees at the celebrations also turned out in period dress.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Morris Taylor (left) and Greg Olsen in period costume for the anniversary celebrations.

Greg Olsen was wearing the uniform of his great-grandfather George Johnson, a Wakefield resident who joined the Fifth Bearer Corps in 1900 and later served in World War One.

“It’s something from the past, that’s why I came. I guess Wakefield is my ancestral town and my great-grandfather was very involved in his day.”