Covid 19: Locals give a shout out to their favourite businesses

The Nelson Fun Park at Tāhunanui is a local institution – a place to take your kids and a place to be a big kid again.

Businesses around the region have been doing it tough, and we asked you to give your favourite place a special shout out.

Last week it was from staff at the Nelson Mail, but we wanted your favourites too. And you’ve shouted out in numbers, from your favourite café to that special place that gives you a little TLC.

Send us your Shout Out here and enter the draw for a $20 prezzy card.

We have five to give away – now that’s something to celebrate.

Nelson Fun Park; Tāhunanui, www.nelsonfunpark, mini golf, bumper boats and hydroslide - entertainment for the whole family! Great team of staff who go the extra mile to make your visit full off fun.

Eden Beauty; 5b Sundial Square, Richmond, 0508 693 336, www.edenbeauty.co.nz Emily is a young woman in her late twenties who just started her business before Covid-19 last year, so didn’t really get it established before she had to close it down. She is a very personable, knowledgeable, helpful person. I am the president of Soroptimist Waimea and earlier this year she donated a $55 voucher and a basket of products towards our raffle we ran at a fundraising breakfast.

Course Creators Academy; https://www.gregburgoyne.com I have been working with Greg Burgoyne for the past 3-4 months and he is an all round stellar guy. I would not be able to move my business forward online without his expertise, support and coaching. Anyone wanting to be in the online course creation space needs this guy in their lives.

UNsplash If it’s beautiful, hassle-free flowers you’re after, you can’t go past the Floral Bar in Richmond.

Floral Bar; John Wesley Lane, Richmond. www.thefloralbar.co.nz Lisa can make bouquets and organise Interfloral deliveries. It is always a pleasure to enter her shop just to see her smile. Spread a little kindness.

The Wooden Spoon; 251 Queen St, Richmond. We love going there 2-3 times a week, great customer service, the girls are amazing, the food’s awesome, the hot drinks are OMG, so good, and the atmosphere is so inviting. Love, love, love.

Aroha Health Spa; 792 Abel Tasman Drive, Pōhara, www.arohahealthspa.co.nz. Relaxing environment, caring therapists, and amazing massages and bodywork.

Stuff For a bit of pampering, you can’t go Aroha Health Spa in Golden Bay.

Lemon Tree Lane; 8 Strawbridge Square, Stoke, 03 5473016, Mary-Jane and Colin. They have something for everyone from babies to adults male or female, free gift-wrapping, and are super friendly and helpful people. Whenever I need a gift for someone, I always head for this shop and am never disappointed.

The Goods Espresso Bar; 118 McShane Rd, Appleby. Not to be missed! Seriously good coffee made with expert precision. The 'fine wine' of coffee in our area! Great vibe and the friendliest people, always happy and enjoying what they do.

Baby on the Move; 4 Akerston St, Nelson. The Baby On The Move team worked tirelessly throughout all levels of lockdown to help new parents welcome their little ones into the world. www.babyonthemove.co.nz

Nelson Tasman agencies have launched a "We've Got You" campaign to boost support for businesses hit by Covid restrictions.

Kiln Gallery; 123 Hardy St, Nelson. https://kilnstudio.nz Tom and Jamie are part of the new generation of artists and designers who present Nelson ceramics in the most beautifully designed holistic space. Their gallery is loaded with work proudly representing the region's talent. Don't go past there for stunning presents, large and small. They also teach classes. If you're looking for joy - you'll find it here.

Lily’s Café; Buxton Square, Nelson CBD. I would love to give a huge shout out to a lovely little café called Lily’s Café. It is a small wee café but ever since we have been going there, the staff make us feel like part of their family and not just another customer. Whenever my youngest granddaughter is with us at the café, they do little extra things to make her feel special.

Simon Duffy; Uniquely Nelson, https://uniquelynelson.nz/ Because he goes above and beyond to support Nelson CBD businesses.

