Cluster of jobs for rescue helicopter at start of long weekend

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter flew all over the top of the South Island to a number of jobs on the first day of the long weekend.

As people started getting out for the long weekend, the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was kept busy on the first day of the holiday.

The chopper could be seen flying all over the top of the south, from the Clarence River to just south of Anatori and down to Nelson Lakes National Park.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crewman and medic, John Hillock said the first job on Saturday was at 2.40pm when they flew to a car crash in Okiwi Bay where they picked up two patients with moderate injuries and flew them to Nelson Hospital.

After getting back to base, just a few hours later at 7.20pm, the Rescue Coordination Centre tasked the helicopter to a beacon set off at the Clarence River.

READ MORE:

* Two people flown to hospital after French Pass collision

* Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter called out five times in 12 hours



Hillock said they were able to land on the river bed to pick up a female who was on a rafting trip. The woman was flown to Wairau Hospital with a moderate injury.

Immediately after flying to Wairau Hospital, he said the crew flew to the other side of the island at 9.30pm to Turimawiwi, south of Anatori, to pick up a male who had been in a quad bike crash on a farm. The man was flown to Nelson Hospital.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter flew all over the top of the South, including an area south of Anatori and Lake Angelus for a number of jobs on the first day of Labour Weekend.

By 11.40pm, the helicopter was heading south to Nelson Lakes National Park to pick up two trampers stuck on a ridge line above Lake Angelus.

He said the trampers were uninjured and flown to Mt Robert car park back to their vehicle.

The helicopter was tasked back to Turimawiwi on Sunday morning but due to bad weather conditions, the crew was unable to reach the destination and flew back to Nelson, Hillock said.