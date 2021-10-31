Nelson A & P Show closed to public, Bay show cancelled

Ayla Layton, 6 on one of the fair ground rides at the 2020 Golden Edge Nelson A&P Show at Richmond Park.

Covid-19 has dealt a blow to two more popular events in the Nelson region, with no public allowed at the upcoming Nelson A and P Show, and Golden Bay’s A and P Show now cancelled.

While the Nelson show will go on, it will be for exhibitors and members only.

With much of New Zealand under level 2 restrictions because of Covid-19, numerous A and P shows around the country have been cancelled, while some – such as Nelson and Marlborough’s – are going ahead without the public.

The Nelson show, due to be held on November 20 and 21, is the Nelson A and P Association’s biggest fundraiser, so scaling it down will “take its toll” financially, show secretary Annette Robinson said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Rodger Buschl with his champion Blue Red Bantam, which won best in show at last year’s Nelson A&P Show at Richmond Park. Only competitors will be allowed at this year’s show.

“It’s scaring me at the moment, but I’m sure we’ll get through.”

Last year the show attracted almost 11,000 people, including competitors, and money generated from the annual event helped pay bills such as insurance, she said.

Now in its 127th year, the Nelson show has been held every year except for in 1918 when it was cancelled because of the flu epidemic, with the Nelson Showgrounds becoming a temporary emergency hospital, Robinson said.

This year, with uncertainty around Covid-19 alert levels, several cases of the virus in the South Island, and unclear event guidelines, the risk was too great to hold the show as normal, she said.

“Mentally for us we feel a bit more comfortable with a level 2 competitors and members show.”

All competitive classes would still be held, such as children’s, cookery, photography and animal sections, and competitions such as wood chopping, equestrian, highland dancing and shearing would still be held.

Last year the show attracted almost 4000 entries. All competitors and association members would still receive a ticket to go into the show.

“We just hope entries cover whatever expenses we have in those sections.”

Robinson said the Richmond Park Showgrounds were big enough for events to be spread out and competitors or entrants to be socially distanced. There would be no trade sites, but there would still be food stalls.

“It’s been hard and all the A and P associations are in the same boat. Emotionally and mentally it takes a toll on us, not knowing what way to go,” Robinson said.

Golden Bay A and P Association was to hold its 125th show in January but has now cancelled it due to the uncertainty of the Covid-19 restrictions and the severity of the Delta strain of the virus. The association hopes to hold its 125th show in 2023 instead.

Virginia Woolf/Nelson Mail Wood chopping competitions at the Golden Bay A & P Show.

The only other times the Golden Bay show has been cancelled was 1942 to 1944 during World War II.

Golden Bay A and P Association vice president Noel Baigent said it was a big decision for the committee to make as the show was Golden Bay’s biggest one-day event each year, attracting about 4000 people.

“It’s a shame, but let’s make a clean cut and put all our effort into the next show,” Baigent said.

He said managing the health and safety aspects was going to be too onerous.

With well over 100 trade stands and others supporting the show such as food outlets and the farming community, the show’s cancellation would have a wide impact, Baigent said. A non-profit show, all money raised went into covering expenses such as entertainment, he said.

Murchison A and P Association president Peter Brooker said his committee had decided that if Murchison was still in level 2 restrictions on January 31 its A and P Show, due to be held in February, would be cancelled, although they were still undecided about holding events such as equestrian and shearing. It would go ahead as normal if the alert level dropped.

The Motueka A and P Association committee is due to meet on Monday night to decide if their show will go ahead in December.