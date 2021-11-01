Mixed community reaction to transport plan

Almost no one is completely happy with Nelson’s transport blueprint, and some are quite the opposite.

Reaction to Nelson’s finalised transport blueprint has been mixed in the community, with some welcoming the changes, some disappointed by the timeline, and others unhappy with the content.

Sustainable transport advocacy group Nelsust was pleased with the plan, spokesman Peter Olorenshaw said, despite a long fight to get to this point.

“There’s a few little niggles, but not much,” he said.

“The big one is the Rocks Rd project where they’ve done a heck of a lot of detail. As a long-term solution it’s probably good, I'm just a bit worried about how long it’s going to take to get good walking and cycling facilities. Four to 10 years ... seems like a long time to wait.”

Bevan Woodward of Bicycle Nelson Bays said he was not pleased with the plan for exactly that reason.

“Priority lanes are, ironically, not a priority,” he said.

“I think that the NZTA are playing a bit of a charade on us, they’ve said ‘we’ve picked priority lanes, that’s what you wanted, we’ll do it in 11 years’. That’s what you say when you don’t want to do it.”

He said too much of the plan reinforced “business as usual” thinking for transport, with “more traffic and more traffic lights”.

Bevan Woodward said it seemed the transport agency was delaying any significant change, with more business-as-usual upgrades happening much more rapidly.

“If NZTA are serious about reducing our emissions, about having less traffic, they need to make the alternatives compelling; they have to be convenient and attractive, and we’re not seeing that.”

He highlighted the plans, or lack thereof, to improve cycling facilities in the Tāhunanui suburb.

“It’s so last century to think that cyclists can only ride on one road through a suburb. The idea is thinking ‘hey cyclists, we’ve given you one road through a suburb, what are you complaining about?’ 100 per cent of roads should be cycle-safe.

“It sounds like a big ask, but a lot of people live on those roads. If we provide you with one road through a suburb, it just doesn’t cut it. We wouldn’t do that for cars.”

He said there was also a lot of criticism of the plans for the intersection of Bisley Ave and Tāhunanui Drive, with a new permanent southbound lane.

“Why not use that as a bus priority lane? So buses get a green light first, you don’t need to lose parking - but no, NZTA are trying to get more traffic through.”

This intersection was the main bone of contention for most people ahead of the council’s endorsement and was subject to criticism from representatives of the Tāhunanui community in public submissions to the council meeting last week.

John Gilbertson said the way the plan was presented to the Nelson City Council was "like blackmail", as the council had to accept the whole plan or receive none of the funding.

John Gilbertson of the Tāhunanui Business and Community Association said he was not happy with the way the plan had been conceived and endorsed by the council.

“They’re sitting in Wellington looking at things in Google Earth. There’s no historic knowledge … we don’t think it’s good for the Nelson community to be handled the way it is by Waka Kotahi,” he said.

“Waka Kotahi said ‘if you don’t accept it the way it is, you won’t get the funding’, and that’s like blackmail. The council was blackmailed into accepting the whole plan.”

He said despite the specific issue of the Bisley-Tāhunanui Drive intersection (which he emphasised was to do with access, not parking) the “biggest problem” with the plan was the mixed messaging of Waka Kotahi.

“They claim they want safer transport and modal shift, and what-have-you … and then on the other hand they want to put 250 more cars through that [Bisley-Tāhunanui] intersection per hour.”

Gilbertson said it would have been better for the agency to fund the other measures for modal shift and general transport improvement first, then use data from those changes to inform whether measures like the extra southbound lane should be implemented.

Tim Bayley, who was outspoken against the priority lanes option during consultation, said he thought the plan was a “pointless waste of time and space” which achieved “almost nothing”.

The permanent return of the southbound merging lane at the intersection of Bisley Avenue and Tāhunanui Drive achieved "almost nothing, except to really annoy the Tāhunanui community" said Tim Bayley, who has previously been outspoken on the issue.

“It’s pretty nondescript. Pretty weak, really.”

He said the only part of the plan which improved traffic flow was the Bisley-Tāhunanui intersection, which still “achieves almost nothing except really annoy the Tāhunanui community”, and everything else only slowed traffic down.

“I think we're in for trouble. People still want to drive, even with petrol at $2.50 per litre.

“There is going to be a massive change to electric vehicles, but everyone's still going to drive their car, they're still going to be on the roads.”

Bayley said despite his disappointment he had “just moved on, because there are bigger fish to fry now”, but he said the Waterfront Association he was a member of would be supporting the Tāhunanui community in their opposition to the plan.