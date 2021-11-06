Assisted dying soon to be legal

The End of Life Choice Act comes into effect on Sunday.

Health experts predict less than a dozen people a year in Nelson and Marlborough will end their lives with assisted dying after new legislation comes into play on Sunday.

The End of Life Choice Act 2019 allows terminally ill people who meet strict criteria to ask for medical help to end their lives.

On Monday, assisted dying and palliative care will be discussed at a Nelson Marlborough Community Health Lecture on end of life choices. Health experts will talk about their experiences of palliative care in New Zealand and of assisted dying services in Victoria, Australia, and how the new legislation will work.

Māpua-based general practitioner Elizabeth Wood, who has been responsible for implementation of the Act at Nelson Marlborough Health, said that overseas experience was that between 0.3 and 2 per cent of all deaths may be by assisted dying.

That equated to about 11 deaths a year from assisted dying in Nelson and Marlborough, Wood said.

She said just over one-third of people who go through the assisted dying process overseas actually complete it because they change their minds – which through the new legislation they can do at any stage. It was thought that in Nelson/Marlborough 25 people might ask for assisted dying each year, but only 11 would go through with it, Wood said.

Dr Elizabeth Wood talks about the End of Life Choice Act.

She believed many people were not aware of the criteria to qualify for assisted dying. The patient has to be completely competent to make an informed decision, including on the day of death.

“That really excludes so many people,” Wood said.

To be eligible for assisted dying a person must also be 18 or older, a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, be likely to die from a terminal illness within six months, have an advanced and irreversible decline in physical capability, and experience unbearable suffering that can’t be relieved in a tolerable way.

One safeguard in the legislation was that the patient wanting assisted dying had to be the one to request it. A health practitioner cannot suggest it as an option.

The medical or nurse practitioner must also stop the assisted dying process at any stage if they think the patient is being pressured by someone else to choose an assisted death.

Wood said she had met several terminally ill people in her career who would meet the criteria for assisted dying.

“For them to have this thing looming of losing control has been very difficult. I can imagine people like that wanting to avail themselves of this,” she said.

Those eligible for assisted dying could have a medical or nurse practitioner administer the lethal medication, or the patient could administer it themselves.

Practitioners can choose not to provide assisted dying services. If a patient’s preferred practitioner isn’t willing to provide assisted dying services the SCENZ (Support and Consultation for End-of-life in New Zealand) group would have a list of practitioners who were willing to do it.

Wood did not yet know how many practitioners in Nelson would opt to be involved in assisted dying. However, the last figures she saw from the Ministry of Health were that 130 health practitioners, such as GPs, nurse practitioners and psychologists, had already signed up to be involved in assisted dying across the country. Of these, about one third were based in the South Island, she said.

Wood is speaking at Monday’s lecture at Nelson’s Suter Gallery, along with Nelson Tasman Hospice palliative medicine specialist and medical director Dr Jodie Battley, Melbourne-based medical oncologist Dr Cameron McLaren, and Victoria-based assisted dying care navigators Susan Jury and Melanie van Diemen.

Nelson Marlborough Health chief executive Lexie O’Shea said the lecture aimed to “educate, inform and challenge” the public on end of life choices. People could register to attend in person or join online via Zoom.

“It’s making sure we are providing information out to our community for them to understand what the new legislation means and what’s available for them,” O’Shea said.

The end of life choices lecture – presented by Nelson Marlborough Health, the University of Otago and The Care Foundation - will be held at 6pm. Register by phoning 03 364 0294 or via the Otago University website.