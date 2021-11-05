Public submissions open on Maitahi Village and Bayview developments

An impression of the planned green space between homes in the proposed Maitahi Village development in Kākā Valley, left, and the Maitai River, out of view on the right.

The floor has been opened to the public to have their say on the proposal to build a subdivision in the Maitai Valley.

On October 28, the Nelson City Council accepted a private plan change from CCKV Dev Co LP & Bayview Nelson Limited – to rezone approximately 287 hectares of rural land in the Kākā Valley and along Malvern and Botanical Hill.

Following the public notice, members of the public will have until 5pm on December 8 to make submissions on the proposal.

Submission forms are available on the Nelson City Council website, at the Nelson City Council Customer Service Centre and Nelson Public Libraries