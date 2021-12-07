Nelson man guilty of intentionally ramming police car during 2020 lockdown

Multiple police cars became involved in the pursuit in April 2020, which escalated after Dai Mitchell rammed a patrol car at a set of traffic lights, after he had been signalled to pull over.

A judge has ruled a Nelson man’s actions in ramming a police car and fleeing from the scene during the 2020 lockdown was both intentional and dangerous.

Dai Mitchell, 46, appeared in the Nelson District Court on Tuesday for the conclusion of a judge-alone trial related to an incident during the 2020 lockdown.

According to Judge John Macdonald’s summary, on April 1 Mitchell had been driving a Nissan Terrano 4WD on St Vincent St in Nelson, when he went past two police officers in a parked patrol car.

Honking his horn loudly and pulling his middle finger to the officers, he was followed on the suspicion he was drunk. This was later found to not be the case.

Refusing to pull over for the officers, eventually they caught up to him to at a set of traffic lights, with a second patrol car pulling in front to stop him driving off.

Mitchell then reversed into the patrol car, damaging the vehicle and immobilising it.

He then drove off and was pursued in a low-speed chase, eventually giving himself up after veering off into the Queen Elizabeth II Reserve near Atawhai, and driving his truck into a row of bushes.

The Crown charged Mitchell with four offences; assault with a vehicle, failure to stop, dangerous driving, and failure to give details to a police officer.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Dai Mitchell was arrested following a police pursuit that ended when his vehicle drove into a line of bushes at Queen Elizabeth II Reserve in April 2020.

Crown prosecutor Abigail Goodison argued Mitchell had deliberately intended to use his vehicle as a weapon against the police car, and in previous social media posts had expressed an anti-police attitude and desire to protest the lockdown.

“Against that background it is no surprise he ended up in a situation he called an unlawful detention, and ended up ramming police car. It was a situation of his own making that he invited through his own conduct.”

Goodison said over the course of the pursuit, Mitchell had also put members of the public in danger due to his driving.

Mitchell, who represented himself, chose not to give evidence except for a short statement before the judge’s decision.

“I had no intention to injure or hurt anyone or crash into the police car.

It was an accident, I was just trying to get away. I’ve got nothing against the police [witnesses] – I haven’t been swearing at them or anything like that, I’ve been polite to them in the witness box.”

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Mitchell was found guilty of three charges related to the 2020 incident, and sentenced at the Nelson District Court on Tuesday

On several occasions during cross-examination, Mitchell had called police witnesses “incompetent” for their lack of understanding of legislation such as the Statute of Westminster 1275, the 1627 Petition of Right, and the 1688 Bill of Rights Act.

Judge Macdonald said in the context of the charges, Mitchell’s constant reference to this legislation “simply escapes me”.

Mitchell’s court-appointed legal support, or amicus curiae, Michael Vesty, argued the court could not reasonably exclude the possibility Mitchell was simply trying to flee the scene when he hit the police car.

Judge Macdonald rejected any suggestion that the ramming was an accident.

“I do not accept that for a moment. Giving regard to [the police officers’ testimony] this was a deliberate decision on his part.”

However, he said there was reasonable doubt Mitchell intended to assault the officer in the car, and downgraded the assault charge to intentional damage.

He also found Mitchell guilty of dangerous driving and failing to stop, but agreed with Vesty in finding him not guilty on the charge of failing to give details.

Judge Macdonald said sentencing was very difficult, as Mitchell’s actions were not serious enough to warrant an electronically-monitored sentence, but as he was on an invalid’s benefit Mitchell could not pay the $10,000 reparation and was not fit for community work.

Mitchell said in his situation, disqualification from driving was a significant thing (having been disqualified while on bail for the past 20 months), and receiving a conviction would rule out a run for Nelson City Council – which he had attempted in 2019 and was planning again for 2022.

Judge Macdonald convicted and discharged Mitchell on all charges, and disqualified him from driving for 12 months – backdated from January 1 2021.

Judge Macdonald also urged Mitchell not to dispute the case further.

“You seem to have spent a huge amount of time on this case.

“I would like to think you could get on with your life without constantly thinking about this matter – but that’s up to you.”