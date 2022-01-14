House saved from garage blaze two metres away

An afternoon blaze destroyed a garage but firefighters were able to save the home just two metres away.

Emergency services were called to the garage fire in Brightwater, south of Nelson, on Thursday about 3pm.

Wakefield chief fire officer Fritz Buckendahl said fire crews from Appleby, Richmond, Wakefield, Nelson attended the blaze, with the Brightwater Voluntary Rural Fire Force first at the scene.

He said the crews did a “really good job” of protecting the house, which was only two metres from the burning garage.

The garage was well alight when crews began arriving, he said.

“The house was first priority, the shed was second priority.

“You couldn't save the shed ... you want to protect something you can save.”

The cause of the fire was suspected to be a spark from hot works, Buckendahl said.

Someone was grinding in the workshop, then went away, he said.

“When you’re doing hot works, including welding, gas cutting, grinding, just have a look around your surroundings before you leave.”

No one was in the building when the fire started and no one was harmed in the blaze.

Crews were on site for nearly two hours to ensure the fire was completely dampened.