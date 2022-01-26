Highway islands of weeds 'disgrace' as safety comes first

Weeds growing at the Annesbrook Dr roundabout on State Highway 6 have seen community members take to social media calling them a “disgrace”.

Weeds are making a “disgrace” of road islands and roundabouts in Nelson, say residents. But road agency Waka Kotahi say it’s due to new rules covering workers’ safety.

The lack of care given to roadside greenery can be spotted at the doorstep of Nelson Airport around two prominent and busy roundabouts on Whakatu Drive less than two kilometres from the region’s gateway.

A post on social media site, Neighbourly, had a resident ask: “What is it with the unkept Nelson weeds everywhere you look?”

One member replied it was “absolutely shocking”, while another said the weeds were “nothing short of a disgrace for visitors to see”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Weeds are getting out of hand and unsightly just a stone’s throw away from Nelson Airport.

Many agreed with the sorry state of the weeds taking over near roads, with one member commenting she had “never seen it look so terrible”.

Waka Kotahi takes care of state highways, including the central medians and roundabout islands on State Highway 6 which is one of the main arterial routes to and from Nelson city.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Top of the South system manager Andrew James said regulation changes made last year for workers’ safety had affected its ability to control weeds in high-speed traffic environments.

“This, in turn, has brought extra costs and subsequent increased traffic disruptions when work is undertaken. There is a requirement for safer distances between workers and their machinery/plant and drivers.”

He said this had affected the “perceived tidiness” of plantings within the 70km/hr zones between the Beatson and Quarantine roundabouts.

Plans were being made to clear up some of the eyesore, James said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Waka Kotahi say new safety regulations put in place to protect workers around busy roads has affected its ability to affordably clear up the weeds.

“We are investigating options to reduce the level of vegetation maintenance required in these areas. In the meantime, we are planning a road closure in the next few weeks to enable some vegetation clearance to be undertaken alongside pavement and barrier repairs.”

Meanwhile weeds on traffic medians on Nelson City Council (NCC) roads have also been raising eyebrows.

Nelson City Council infrastructure group manager Alec Louverdis said the overgrown weeds could be attributed to warm weather following a wet winter creating “ideal conditions for weeds to grow quickly”.

“That means that our normal maintenance schedule can at times struggle to keep up with growth.”

He urged members of the public to contact the NCC Customer Service Centre, or report any areas that they believed needed maintenance on the Antenno free mobile app, to bring issues to the council’s attention.