Man yells 'murderer' after serious incident in Nelson

A road has been closed in Nelson after a serious incident where a person has been seriously injured.

Police are responding to an incident in Washington Valley, Nelson where a person has been seriously injured.

Washington Road has been closed as emergency services attend what appears to be serious incident at a property.

One witness reported she could see all emergencies services on the road, including two police cars, an ambulance and a fire engine.

One resident told Stuff they were watching the scene unfold at around 1.15pm.

Andy Macdonald/Stuff A nearby resident said they heard someone scream ‘murderer’ on Washington Road.

“I’m sitting on my front steps having breakfast. There’s a couple of guys waiting on the side of the street, one of them just ran down the street and screamed: ‘murderer’. They’re waiting for police and/or an ambulance. Oh s... that’s a lot of cops.”

He said police dog handlers had also arrived.

Supplied Police and ambulance outside a property on Washington Road.

The resident, who was outside at the time, said he first noticed something was wrong when he realised two men had been waiting in their driveway for a very long time, and they appeared to be waiting for something.

“Eventually one of them walked further down to the street and then I heard yelling. He definitely screamed something like 'murderer' from further down the street.”

He said he could hear yelling from the house which made it seem like people were waiting for emergency services, and when police arrived he saw about six officers running up the driveway at once.

A police spokesperson said police were called about 1.15pm following a report of a person being seriously injured at a Washington Road address.

“Police have attended, including the armed offenders squad as a precaution.”

More to come.