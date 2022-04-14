Stoke Seniors offers lifeline for aged

Ruby Aberhart. Ruby is 90 and lives alone in her own home. She gets taken out by Stoke Seniors on Mondays and looks forward to the interaction and adventure which gives her a something to look forward to.

As age takes away Ruby Aberhart’s health, there’s one thing that she says helps keep her alive – her weekly group outings.

Most Mondays you’ll find Aberhart being driven about the region in a van with a group of like-minded people from Stoke Seniors enjoying tiki-tours, picnic lunches, and new adventures.

One week they’re by the sea at Rough Island, another time it could be a trip to Aniseed Valley and more recently a visit to the Riwaka Resurgence.

The 90-year-old has lived alone for 37 years in her own home and hasn’t been behind the wheel of a car for some time but she said being a member of Stoke Seniors “helps keep me alive”, especially during the pandemic.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF May Alino, left and Beth Potter go online at Greenmeadows Centre in Stoke.

“I look forward to this adventure that I can have, knowing that I’ll be well looked after and fed, on a Monday.”

And she’s not the only one who is uplifted by the organised trips and lunches.

Stoke Seniors manager Karen Tuffery said one man told her: “I’d be dead without Stoke Seniors”.

Tuffery said hearing those words meant so much to her knowing the group was making an impact on someone.

Even those who thought it wasn’t for them, soon changed their mind after going to one session, she said.

One woman had told Tuffery last year: “It’s not for me”, despite never attending Stoke Seniors, so Tuffery asked her to give it a go.

“She had been really depressed for two years being at home [during the pandemic].”

“She came along, and she’s been here every day.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Stoke Seniors manager Karen Tuffery says the group has had a life-changing effect on many of those who attended.

Tuffery said the grateful woman had told her the group had changed her life.

Volunteers at Stoke Seniors were an essential service during lockdown, dropping meals to members doors and checking in with regular phone calls.

With a sense of normality back in the community, most were back to getting out to Greenmeadows and joining the day trips, Tuffery said, while some were still staying inside to avoid any risk of catching Covid.

Most of the members, aged from 70s to 90s lived alone and while they often had families that visited, the atmosphere of the get-togethers and the structure was something the elderly enjoyed, she said.

“We keep it so it's fun, and social.”

She said recently an impromptu busker dropped in to a session with the elderly at Greenmeadows in Stoke, where they meet.

“They just all sang with him, it was so loud. It was really fun.

“That’s what I love.”