Davidson becomes newest member of the Giants

Nick Davidson, 17, is the Giants’ newest member. He's also been selected for the Under 17 NZ basketball team.

The week that Nick Davidson had Covid-19 was the week he received the news he’d made it onto the NZ Under 17 Basketball squad.

“It was both a positive and a negative,” he said.

The 17-year-old Nelson College student will be one of seven non-travelling reserves.

Davidson has been playing in Nelson representative teams since he was in the Under 13s, and is about to become the newest member of the Giants: “a team I’ve been looking to make ever since I started to play.”

The coming weeks will be busy for him.

The point guard has been at a training camp in Auckland this week, preparation the national team hopes will lead to the World Cup finals in Spain later this year.

Davidson has been playing basketball since he was a 12-year-old student at Nelson Intermediate School.

There, he was coached by Tom Ingham, who will be his teammate in the Giants.

“On the court we both bring competitive energy. Off the court, I’m laid back, and he is outspoken and confident,” Davidson said.

“He is a big inspiration for me.”

He’s looking forward to playing against him in trainings, and is also looking forward to playing in front of family, friends and the community as part of the Giants.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Davidson said he will have to manage his time this year, as well as his physical and mental health.

“I’m definitely very excited. Last year we had a lot of interruptions and hopefully this year we don’t.”

Davidson had a pre-season game in Greymouth earlier this month and said it was a “really cool experience” to play with veterans, “guys who are so experienced and know so much about basketball”.

His weekly schedule is going to be busy, juggling school and basketball.

Davidson said he’d be trying to manage his physical and mental health as well.

He loves the speed and competitiveness of the game.

“It’s such an amazing sport that can open up so many opportunities over NZ, or to meet new friends.”

Davidson hopes to play for the Giants again in 2023, and after that may head to university or “try to climb through the ranks to play more professional basketball”.