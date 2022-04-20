Long weekend perfect excuse for locals getting out and about

Cafe goers having some dining fun in the sun at Lambretta's, in Nelson.

Column: The evolving Covid conditions we have been living with means change has been happening at very short notice.

Change, particularly for lockdowns, at very short notice, has been devastating for many businesses during the Covid pandemic and that is the main thing every business and community organisation has found difficulty managing.

I caught up with a few owners last week to see if things changed when restrictions eased with the traffic light system moving from Red or Orange and, without exception, they said they had noticed an immediate increase in people out and about.

Rhys Odey from Lambretta’s said he had noticed an immediate increase in customers.

“Almost from the hour the change to Orange was announced we saw more people in the city and an increase in spending. It hasn’t been a massive increase for us, but it is certainly noticeable.”

He says one of the hardest challenges has been finding staff. “Anyone with any experience can get work in hospitality at the moment”.

When I spoke with him on Saturday he told me people were heading to Kaiteriteri, Golden Bay and other holiday spots to enjoy the outstanding Easter weather so urban hospitality businesses weren’t seeing a lot of impact from people going out again just yet.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF John Esposito, centre with his sons Vito, left, and Salvi in their pizza bar Salvito's.

Just across the road from Lambretta’s, John Esposito told me that things are going well for Salvito’s Pizzas, “in fact we have just had our 100th review on Google and every one of those has been five stars.

“We think that’s a pretty special achievement for any business in the current environment. Being good at what we do is a really important part of our success.”

The General Grocery Store in St Vincent Street has become one of my regular shopping spots.

You may remember that the day my column about them was published they had a burst waterpipe that caused so much damage they were closed for three weeks.

Co-owner Tony Mihaka-Rodda says they had to replace some walls and remove refrigerators and freezers so they could dry everything properly.

“It was really frustrating for us because we had so many people turn up to check out what we’re doing and all they found was a ‘closed due to flooding sign’ but we tried to turn it into a positive and took the opportunity to restructure the store a little.”

The entrance has been opened up, some freezers weren’t put back to create better flow around the store and it now looks a lot brighter and more inviting. They still have the same great selection of fresh produce and international foods and Tony told me they had also noticed a small lift in customers since the change to Orange.

Kevin Hopgood from Hopgood’s & Co Restaurant and Bar told me they made sure they maintained good systems and practices during the various Covid levels and traffic light settings so their staff and customers would be safe.

“It meant a few less tables and all of our staff wearing masks, but we were able to keep trading.

“Like every business, we had staff who had to self-isolate as close contacts, so we had to deal with staffing issues too.

“We had some quiet weeks but worked hard on things like winemaker dinners to keep things ticking over and as soon as the orange light setting was announced we noticed an immediate increase in bookings.”

The change happening just before Easter was also a great thing for every business bringing a significant increase in people visiting the region. I think the spending that happened over Easter in centres outside the main urban areas, that have much smaller local populations, has been very welcome.

At Māpua, operators saw a boost over the Easter weekend.

Pat Stowe from Rimu Wine Bar on the Māpua Wharf told me “it was like summer trading”. He also told me that the wharf area had actually been doing quite well during the various Covid restriction levels.

“I think people come here to get some fresh air on the wharf and that has seen most businesses more than holding their own.

“Māpua has been an easy and safe destination for people, even for people stopping for coffee and lunch when they are cycling on the Great Taste Cycle Trail.”

“The fantastic weather over the long weekend encouraged more people out of their homes and into the sun on the wharf at Māpua, so the area has been really buzzing.

“While there has been lots of people from out of town it’s our locals who have really appreciated the things different businesses offer on the wharf all year.”

Nelson Tasman Tourism Getting into the holiday vibe is easy to do at Māpua, and this Easter saw locals and visitors alike getting out and about.

At the Rimu Wine Bar they have expanded slightly and now have seating on the south-west side of the building “so people get to sit in the late afternoon sun sheltered from the sea breeze”.

“We just need it to continue after Easter, people need to remember that Māpua is a delightful place to enjoy all year, not just summer.”

And that goes for every business in this wonderful region. Get out and enjoy everything the region has to offer and try and shop local rather than spending all your money on-line from the comfort of your couch with businesses out of the region – or out of the country.

You can start by heading to Upper Moutere this weekend and trying some outstanding artisanal products from the Moutere Artisans.