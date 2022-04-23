Nelson artist inspired by Marlborough entrepreneur

Nelson artist Bill Burke with his painting ‘Marlborough Man, Peter Yealands’ which is a finalist in the 2022 Adam Portraiture Award.

After reading a book on entrepreneur Peter Yealands, Nelson artist Bill Burke knew he wanted to paint him.

But it took a little convincing the Marlborough identity to have his portrait painted. Yealands finally agreed, and now the portrait has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious 2022 Adam Portraiture Award.

Burke is one of three Nelsonians among the 45 artists whose work has been chosen as finalists for the biennial award, after being whittled down from 351 entries.

The Adam Portraiture Award is one of the country’s longest running art awards, with a cash prize of $20,000 for the winner.

It is the fourth time Burke has been selected as a finalist in the competition.

He said that after reading Blenheim writer Tom Percy’s book ‘A Bloke For All Seasons: The Peter Yealands Story’, he knew the entrepreneur was the person he wanted to paint.

Yealands was known for his imagination, energy and passion which had propelled him through an incredible career across the marine, forestry and viticulture industries, Burke said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF ‘Marlborough Man, Peter Yealands’ is an oil on canvas, and a finalist in the 2022 Adam Portraiture Award.

Yealands daughter, who Burke knew, took him to see Yealands at his Marlborough farm. While he was showing Burke around the farm he sat down with his dog and Burke took some photos, later painting the oil on canvas portrait from those images over several months.

Burke said he had portrayed Yealands in the portrait – ‘Marlborough Man, Peter Yealands’ – as the “unpretentious, comfortable in his own skin, down to earth legend that he is”.

The Adam Portraiture Award was New Zealand's premier portrait competition and exhibition, with a high calibre of work among the finalists, he said. While it would be a thrill to win the award, Burke said he was just as pleased to have his work chosen as a finalist.

Tyler in the Shadows by Nelson artist Lisa DeVries, a finalist in the 2022 Adam Portraiture Award.

Painting portraits was a personal challenge, he said, as it took skill to get a portrait to look like the subject.

“It is nice to capture a person, whether it’s in pencil or oil.”

Two other artists from Nelson are also finalists for the award - Lisa DeVries with her oil on canvas ‘Tyler –In The Shadows’, and Ashton Wastney, who is currently living in Australia, with an oil on linen work ‘Fig.39’

Fig. 39 by artist Ashton Wastney, who is from Nelson but currently living in Australia. His work is a finalist in the 2022 Adam Portraiture Award.

Anyone can apply to enter the Adam Portraiture Award, as long as the artist and subject are New Zealand residents or citizens.

The winner will be announced on May 26, with finalists work showcased in the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata in Wellington from May 27 to August 14, after which a selection of the portraits will be toured nationally.