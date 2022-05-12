Sri Lankan festival brings light and colour to Nelson

Nilantha Manjula Nammuni Arachchi with the lantern he designed that will be a feature of the Sri Lankan Lantern Display at Victory Square on Saturday.

Nelsonians will be treated to light, colour, tea and cookies when the Sri Lankan community celebrates Vesak Poya Day this weekend .

The festival is a major religious event in Sri Lanka, and those who practice Buddhism spend the day at the temple, listening to the sermons of monks and doing meditations.

Thushari Nanayakkara, who is one of the organisers, said Vesak was a celebration of the birth, enlightenment and passing away of Lord Buddha.

The Sri Lankan community in Nelson this year has made a traditional Vesak Lantern, fashioned out of a recycled wooden pallet, recycled cardboard, an upcycled metal stand, paper, glue, computer controlled LEDs, wires, and a battery.

READ MORE:

* Sri Lankan prime minister resigns amid violent protests, dire economic crisis

* The Detail: The unfolding crisis in Sri Lanka

* Losing my appetite as I ponder the plight of my homeland



Its intricate designs are cut by hand and hold special symbolic significance, depicting stories about Lord Buddha and Lord Buddha’s character.

Around 550 Nelsonians are of Sri Lankan origin.

Nanayakkara said they would be serving free tea, which had been donated by Dilmah New Zealand, and kokis, a traditional cookie.

In Sri Lanka, people offer alms giving – free food to the general public such as herbal drinks, rice, curries and tea. It’s not just the poor that partake, there were also wealthy people that come to eat, she said.

In Nelson, the centrepiece will be the nearly 14-foot-high rotating lantern surrounded by six smaller lanterns featuring bright colours. The lantern has been a labour of love for the community led by designer Nilantha Manjula Nammuni Arachchi.

Many in the Sri Lankan community hold fears for their family members in the South Asian island country.

It’s currently facing a severe economic crisis, and its citizens have endured months of shortages of essentials such as food, cooking gas, fuel and medicine, lining up for hours to buy the very limited stocks available.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Sudath Nanayakkara, left, Dulhara Nammuni Arachchi, Nethsara Nammuni Arachchi and Nilantha Nammuni Arachchi with the lantern that will be a feature of the Sri Lankan Vesak Lantern Display at Victory Square this weekend.

More than 1000 Kiwis, most of whom were of Sri Lankan heritage, took to the streets of Auckland, Christchurch and Tauranga to draw attention to the crisis and the lack of freedom of speech.

But in Nelson, the festival may offer some respite from concerns, or at the very least, a chance for reflection, devotion, tea, kokis and friends.

The event runs at Victory Square on Saturday and Sunday (May 14 and 15) from 6pm to 10pm.