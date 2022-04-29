Rescue after boat runs aground at Farewell Spit

Coastguard Nelson rescued a skipper from his vessel after it ran aground on Farewell Spit.

A skipper was rescued from a sinking vessel after it ran aground on Farewell Spit overnight.

Coastguard duty officer Rosie Musters said a 12-metre fishing vessel ran aground on Farewell Spit about 4am on Friday. By 5.30am, the sole occupant onboard put out a mayday call.

The Rescue Coordination Centre tasked Coastguard Nelson with the call-out.

“All is well, he’s been rescued and is being returned to Nelson,” Musters said on Friday morning.

She said by 9am the boat was submerged and a salvage operation would be considered.