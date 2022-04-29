Modified Three Waters reforms an improvement, mayor says

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese says it was “a good thing” the government had taken a step back from their initial proposal, taking on board the recommendations from the working group with local government and iwi representation.

A modified Three Waters reform plan has been welcomed by Nelson’s mayor who was part of the working group that recommended changes to the original Government proposals.

Rachel Reese said she was “pleased the government had taken on board the recommendations from the working group”.

“They certainly now have a package that I think delivers a better result for the communities of New Zealand.”

Cabinet agreed to the bulk of 47 working group recommendations for the planned overhaul of the country's three waters – drinking, waste, and storm water systems – which it hopes to complete by July 2024.

Reforms of New Zealand’s varied, and often inadequate, water systems had raised alarm among local councils across the country. Some local politicians and community groups opposed a loss of the control.

In its new plans announced on Friday, the Government agreed to an adjusted ownership structure for the water entities that clarified that local councils were the direct, though non-financial, owners of public entities.

The shareholding of the new water entities would be distributed to local councils on the basis of one share per every 50,000 people within the council’s territory.

Though councils will in effect own the water entities, the entities would be governed by a “regional representation group” of which members would be a 50-50 split between local council representatives and iwi group representatives.

The Government would also insist on urban, provincial, and rural councils being represented within these groups.

Reese said there had been issues raised around governance accountability and representation “and the proposal I think is now a better proposal”.

She said the new plan meant there was protection against privatisation, and decision-making about the future of those companies remained with the local government sector.

“So that’s a significant step. It is not a shareholding that delivers a dividend because we need to be putting the money into improving the infrastructure and not taking money out of the system.”

STUFF Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the Government will create four new public water entities, with local councils taking non-financial shareholdings in four new public water entities.

She understood that the reform was a “difficult change for the sector, but doing nothing is not the answer and the reforms offer real opportunities for our communities”.

“The important part of the announcement today is actually a recognition that legislation reform is best implemented when those people who are most affected by it have a say in designing it.

“The government has taken a step backwards from their proposal to take on board the recommendations from the joint working group with local government and iwi representation, and they’ve refined the proposal. That’s a good thing.”

She said there was a lot more work to be done concerning detail of the legislation and the transition.

“So we’ll continue to work closely with our neighbours, both Tasman and Marlborough, and with mana whenua, and we’ll be wanting to engage our community to seek their views as well.”

Tracy Neal/Newsroom Tasman District mayor Tim King says the council’s job now was to ensure the best outcome for its residents and ratepayers.

Tasman District mayor Tim King said the announcement had “essentially codified the Working Group’s report. While we are pleased that the Government has taken notice of those recommendations, it does not significantly change the proposed governance arrangement”.

The Tasman District Council looked forward to the opportunity “for our community to voice their concerns directly through the select committee process”, he said.

“Given that Three Waters is essentially going ahead, our job going forward is to get the best outcome for our residents and ratepayers - Tasman District Council will work to ensure this occurs.”

The Government was expected to introduce legislation into the House in mid-2022, with the bill being subject to public consultation through the select committee process.