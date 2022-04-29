284 new Covid-19 cases in top of south

There are 284 new cases of Covid-19 in the top of the south, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

They are among 8242 new cases of the virus nationally reported by the ministry on Friday. It also announced that 480 people were in hospital around the country with Covid-19, including 15 in intensive care units. Seven of the hospitalisations were in Nelson-Marlborough.

The new cases in the top of the south are down on the 358 reported by the ministry on Thursday, and the 350 cases on Wednesday.

On Friday the ministry also said 14 more people had died with Covid-19 around the country. None of the deaths were in Nelson or Marlborough.

Eleven of the deaths happened over the past seven days, while three occurred between April 12 and 17.

Eight of the deceased were women, and six were men. One person was aged in their 50s, two were in their 70s, seven in their 80s, and four were aged over 90.

Nelson Marlborough Health, which has different reporting times to the ministry, recorded 361 new cases on Thursday, and 2988 active cases. Among the new cases were 112 in Nelson, 58 in Richmond, 42 in Motueka/Moutere, 11 in Golden Bay, 25 in other parts of Tasman, 87 in Blenheim, nine in Picton and 11 in Marlborough.