Ukrainian woman who escaped war to speak at fundraising event

Ukrainian Valeriya Horyayeva and her daughter Tereza Konyk settled in Nelson two weeks ago.

Ukrainian woman Valeriya Horyayeva says her priorities have changed since leaving a war zone.

She’s heard the street-fighting, the planes, and the bombs of the Russian invasion. She’s run from gunfire with her four-and-a-half year old daughter.

She’s watched news reports of her fellow countrywomen being raped and children being killed.

And she has crossed the planet in search of refuge.

“The war changed a lot of values, of life, of time, of spending time together,” she said in her new home in Nelson.

“Of course we have traditions in our family. But sometimes I worked 14 hours, sometimes at the weekend because I liked my job, and it wasn’t something terrible for me.”

Things have been different since she escaped in March.

The 29-year-old marketing entrepreneur no longer incessantly checks her social media for work at meal times.

Before she fled Sumy, a city in north-eastern Ukraine, her friends told her to go back to her apartment to pick up her things. She didn’t want to go – her first need was to simply to stay alive.

“The most important thing was our life, not stuff.”

While Horyayeva is now safe with her mother and Kiwi stepfather in Nelson, she’s still feeling the effects of the war.

”Sometimes we are afraid of planes,” she said, glancing at a jet overhead.

The noise of a heavy clanging metal pipe falling while she was at Christchurch airport in transit sent her ducking for cover.

She learnt how to protect herself in a war zone in part from Israeli guidelines – hiding in the corridor of her apartment building, carrying her daughter in front of her in case she was shot in the back, covering her ears to avoid shellshock from falling bombs.

It was the kind of knowledge, she said, she never thought she would need.

Fleeing across the border to Poland, where her sister lives, Horyayeva wrote the name and phone number of her sibling in the crook of Tereza’s elbow, so if she was killed or injured they could be reunited.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF/Nelson Mail Ukrainian Valeriya Horyayeva said leaving the place where she grew up was “the hardest thing”.

After a nerve wracking trip, Horyayeva and her daughter arrived safely in New Zealand a fortnight ago. Her mother, Natalya, is married to Kiwi Craig McNeish and has been living here for two years.

She hopes her husband, Sergii Konyk, will soon be able to join her, but she said she thinks it will be difficult as Ukraine has passed a law prohibiting men from leaving unless they were foreign students, had health problems or had more than three children.

For now, she’s trying to make sense of the conflict she has just escaped. She can’t fathom the violence.

“I don’t know why they have this anger, for women, for children. I ask, ‘What books are you reading? What did your parents teach you? Does life not matter?’”

Horyayeva will be speaking about her experiences at Aroha for Ukraine, an event planned for Nelson on Saturday).

Other members of the Ukrainian community and a Russian family, talking about how the invasion is a tragedy for the Russian people, will also speak.

There will be fundraising to support humanitarian relief in Ukraine, including baking, crafts and peony tubers for sale.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Ukrainian Tereza Konyk is four and now attending kindergarten in Nelson after fleeing the war.

Organiser Matt Lawrey said the plan was to have a live choral performance of some Ukrainian music.

Lawrey said it would be great to see lots of Ukrainian flags and attendees decked out in yellow and blue.

“It’ll mean a lot to our local Ukrainians, and I’m told it will also mean a lot to their friends and family back in Europe, who get real boost from seeing people in other countries show that they care,” he said.

The event will take place at noon at the top of Trafalgar St.

