'I didn't remember that I had this life': Ukrainian woman escapes war

At the beginning of 2022, life was going well for Valeriya Horyayeva.

The 29-year-old marketing entrepreneur had her own business with a partner working on social media.

With a team of staff working as designers, copywriters and managers, she had contracts with a shopping mall and a compressor factory.

Her Instagram feed shows the good times - marketing events in chic dresses, trips to the beach, parties with friends and travels around Europe.

But everything abruptly came crashing down with the Russian invasion of her homeland Ukraine on February 24 2022.

At 5:30am, her husband Sergii Konyk called her with the news of the invasion.

He was on a skiing holiday at the time. The couple discussed their options. Valeriya’s husband wanted to return to join her and their four-year-old daughter, Tereza in the north-eastern city of Sumy.

But Valeriya thought it was too risky to travel. “We needed a plan to leave Sumy and it would be dangerous, we didn’t know what would happen on the roads”.

While some fled to the villages to their parents’ houses, thinking they’d be safe, Valeriya stayed with her babushka, her grandmother, in her apartment.

In cities you had more places to hide, she said.

From the first day they began to try to find bomb shelters. They were told to hide in basements, but found they were in poor condition - they were very old and hadn’t been inspected in a long time.

The three generations of women took to hiding in the corridor of their apartment building, the idea being that if a shell exploded, the first two layers of walls would offer protection.

Later, Valeriya saw buildings flattened to the ground in Kyiv online.

“If the building is like that, nothing will help you,” she said.

For 12 hours, between 6pm and 6am, it was forbidden to turn on lights or to go out on the streets.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Ukrainian Tereza Konyk is enjoying kindergarten in Nelson.

They spent three or four hours in the hallways while sirens blared.

Tereza slept but Valeriya’s grandmother refused to succumb to fear.

“My babushka (grandmother) said ‘I am not afraid of this bombing - people who are going to die will die going for a swim. I will go to sleep’. I was like ‘it’s not possible to go to sleep in this corridor’.

“Then she sat near me and watched Tiktok - ‘I need to pay attention to something else, not sitting here in silence’.”

Her grandmother had her own coping mechanisms: “she was like ‘OK, it’s 8 o clock, we wake up, our military says we are safe tonight, we call all of our family, we pray’.”

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Ukrainian Valeriya Horyayeva and Tereza Konyk with Nelson councillor Matt Lawrey, the organiser of Aroha for Ukraine.

The appearance of a pigeon that her grandmother had been feeding for 10 years on their windowsill became a sign of hope, an omen of protection or safety that Valeriya shared on her social media.

“All the time you are finding signs to support your brain,” she recalled “you begin to believe in different magic, in the stars.”

One morning, taking out the rubbish with Tereza and her two dogs, Valeriya heard gunfire break out.

“I took Tereza on the street and I said, ‘we need to go home, we need to run’. After five minutes we had text messages, ‘please go to your hiding places, because there is street fighting’.

“I couldn’t go out after this.”

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Valeriya said she had forgotten what normal life was like.

They weren’t allowed to make loud noises, and stayed hidden with the windows closed, with plastic film covering the glass for protection against explosions.

Valeriya learnt other survival tactics - such as covering her ears to prevent shell shock, carrying her daughter in front of her in case she was shot in the back – in part from Israeli security guidelines.

It’s knowledge she never thought she would need.

Her friends with children called her regularly and asked when she was going to leave.

Valeriya was making a good life for herself in Ukraine.

“They called me every day and said tomorrow I will leave, will you? I said I don’t know, Tereza is sleeping, she’s having some food, I don’t know where she will have some food or even have water, so I’m not sure.”

It was an agonising decision. Sergii told her to flee, to save their child.

“When the moment came it was so difficult. We prayed, we cried, and again prayed.”

Kneeling by the bed, she asked her grandmother to “pray for as long as you need, because we are going on a dangerous road, we don’t know what’s waiting for us, you need to do your best”.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Valeriya Horyayeva, left and her mother Natalya McNeish, far right, met Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he was still working as an actor and comedian.

Every day she saw pictures of corpses shared on social media. She heard the planes, the bombs, the gunfire.

She watched news reports of her countrywomen being raped and children being killed.

Every day the map changed. The trio moved when there was a green corridor, but took another route because they had heard about traffic jams that would waste precious petrol.

Before she set off for Poland, where her sister was waiting, she wrote her sister’s name and phone number on the crook of Tereza’s elbow, in case she was killed or injured.

Valeriya: “You used to think that your parents’ house was the safest place, but then you understand that it’s not true anymore.”

Her babushka was carsick. She took pills but they didn’t help. Passing a cemetery, she cried out: “I’m almost dead, please leave me here”.

Along the way, she was helped by strangers.

In Cherkasy she stayed in the flat of people she had never met, who gave her their keys and told her to stay as long as she needed.

At Vinnytsia she stayed in the apartment of friends of friends, who helped her evacuation by drawing maps, as road signs had been removed, checking the safest routes and topping up her petrol tank with fuel in jerry cans.

Valeriya began to sob when she crossed the border into Poland.

She saw people on the streets walking with their children, riding bicycles, and old people living normal lives. Listening to music on the radio rather than announcements from president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other stations broadcasting information about the war, they were unafraid and unhidden.

On a visit with her sister to a shopping mall to buy clothes, she saw people dressed fashionably and getting manicures.

“I had this life before, but I didn’t even remember that I had this life.”

Supplied Valeriya’s husband Sergii Konyk and their daughter Tereza.

Valeriya and Tereza eventually flew to New Zealand via Frankfurt two weeks ago while her grandmother remained in Poland with her sister.

Her mother, Natalya McNeish, is married to a Kiwi and has been living here for several years. The plan in the past had been to come for a visit – Valeriya’s business and her life were in Ukraine.

Now, she’s not so sure if she would like to return.

“You used to think that your parents’ house was the safest place, but then you understand that it’s not true anymore.”

Valeriya Horyayeva ran her own marketing business working in social media in Ukraine.

Sergii, her husband, is still in the country taking care of his family and lending shelter to employees taking refuge in the three-storey underground restaurant, nightclub and karaoke complex he was managing.

It seems unlikely he’ll be able to leave anytime soon.

Valeriya says there is now a law that prohibits Ukrainian men from leaving the country unless you are an international student, have more than three children, or have health problems.

For now, she is enjoying life in Nelson and is settling into a new job.

“I was shocked that happiness was the first question for everyone,” she says.

“I bring Tereza to kindergarten and everyone is ‘are you OK, how are you?’. Everyone is worried about everyone.”

Valeriya in happier times. She spent hours hiding in the corridors of her grandmother’s apartment building while sirens blared.

In her new life, she spends less time online than she used to.

“The war changed a lot of values, of life, of time, of spending time together. Of course we have traditions in our family. But sometimes I worked 14 hours, sometimes at the weekend because I liked my job, and it wasn’t something terrible for me.”

Work felt like a hobby.

Now, when her stepfather calls her for dinner, she puts her phone away.

She arrived in New Zealand with just her suitcases.

The most important thing, she says, is “not stuff, but my life, and the life of my daughter”.

* Valeriya will be speaking at noon today (Saturday May 14) at Aroha for Ukraine, an event that will include fundraising for humanitarian relief. The event will take place at the top of Trafalgar Street.