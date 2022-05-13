Covid-19: 252 new cases and another death in upper south

There are 252 new Covid-19 cases in Nelson-Marlborough, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Another person with Covid-19 in the top of the south has died, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The death brings the number of people who have died with the virus in Nelson-Marlborough to 13 since the Omicron outbreak began in late January.

Nationally, on Friday the ministry reported the deaths of 29 people with Covid-19 – 14 of whom died in the past two days, while 15 died between March 24 and May 7.

Two of the deceased were in their 20s, three each in their 30s and 50s, four in their 60s, six in their 70s, three in their 80s and eight aged over 90. Fourteen were women and 15 men.

On Friday the ministry also reported 252 new Covid-19 cases in the top of the south, down on the 272 cases it recorded on Thursday, and the 282 on Wednesday.

Nationally there were 7441 new cases and 398 people in hospital with the virus, including six in intensive care units.

In Nelson-Marlborough, seven people were in hospital with Covid-19, the same number as on Thursday.

Nelson Marlborough Health, which has different figures to the ministry because of different reporting times, recorded 270 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday. These included 97 in Nelson, 35 in Richmond, 24 in Motueka/Moutere, seven in Golden Bay, 13 in other areas of Tasman, 67 in Blenheim, four in Picton and five in other areas of Marlborough.