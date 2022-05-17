Bloomin' great fundraiser for Ukrainians

Coral Sunset peonies growing at Pure Peony at Dove Valley in the Nelson region. The variety of peony tubers is being sold by Soroptimist International Nelson as a fundraiser to help women and children displaced from Ukraine.

Nelson’s group of Soroptimist International is hoping to raise $20,000 in its latest fundraiser, to help women and children displaced from Ukraine.

Soroptimist International Nelson is selling Coral Sunset peony tubers supplied by growers Pure Peony, based at Dove Valley, 45 minutes from Nelson.

Of the 1000 peony tubers the group started with, it now has 200 left to sell, at $20 per large tuber.

Money raised would go directly to their sister Soroptimists working at the borders with Ukraine, helping Ukrainian women and children displaced by the invasion of their country by Russia.

Soroptimist International Nelson member Barbara Dicker said through the sale of tubers and donations they hoped to raise $20,000.

She hoped several businesses might decide to buy some of the remaining peonies in bulk lots of 10 tubers to contribute to the fundraiser.

“If we could get some businesses behind us that would be great.”

Dicker said part of the aim of the fundraiser was to also give something back to Nelson, providing them with a chance to help Ukrainians while being able to beautify Nelson gardens with great quality peonies.

Coral Sunset is a vigorous tall-stemmed variety which produces coral coloured blooms with rose tints which fade to pale gold before petal drop.

Dicker said Pure Peonies had been marvellous with their support of the fundraiser.

supplied Pure Peony co-founder Dot Kettle in a patch of Coral Sunset peonies at her property at Dove Valley near Nelson.

Pure Peonies co-founder Dot Kettle said the fundraiser was a fantastic initiative.

“This is a tangible and easy was for people to show their support and in return get a lasting reminder,” Kettle said.

She said Coral Sunset was easy to grow in the Nelson region, needing both frost and good sun, and would flower year after year.

Soroptimists International is a global volunteer movement working to transform the lives of women and girls.

Anyone interested in buying peony tubers can check out Soroptimists International Nelson's Facebook page or email peonyfundraiser@gmail.com