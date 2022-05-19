Funny man puts jokes aside for Nelson concert

Bret McKenzie's upcoming new solo album Songs Without Jokes is due out on August 26. He will play eight shows around New Zealand in September, beginning with Nelson on September 2.

Flight of the Conchords co-founder Bret McKenzie will start his national tour later this year in Nelson, putting jokes aside to showcase a different aspect of his musical talents.

The New Zealand comedian and musician has an upcoming solo album, Songs Without Jokes, due to be released in August before holding a national tour in September. The eight-venue tour will kick off in Nelson with a show at the Trafalgar Centre on September 2.

For the album and tour the Academy Award-winning composer is steering away from comedy to show a more personal side to his songwriting.

During the tour he’ll perform songs from his new album accompanied by a nine-piece band.

“Post-Conchords, I’d been working on songs for the Muppets films, and during a session I had the thought that it would be fun someday to work on some songs that weren’t for someone else, that doesn’t have to tell a story or be funny or continue the narrative plot, checking all the boxes for the character in the movie,” said McKenzie.

Tickets for the all-ages Nelson show go on sale on May 20 and will be available via ticketmaster.co.nz