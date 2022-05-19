Funny man puts jokes aside for Nelson concert
Flight of the Conchords co-founder Bret McKenzie will start his national tour later this year in Nelson, putting jokes aside to showcase a different aspect of his musical talents.
The New Zealand comedian and musician has an upcoming solo album, Songs Without Jokes, due to be released in August before holding a national tour in September. The eight-venue tour will kick off in Nelson with a show at the Trafalgar Centre on September 2.
For the album and tour the Academy Award-winning composer is steering away from comedy to show a more personal side to his songwriting.
During the tour he’ll perform songs from his new album accompanied by a nine-piece band.
READ MORE:
* Shining a spotlight on 35 years of Rockquest
* Jools and Lynda Topp reunited for birthday after '4 months and 13 days'
* Nelson Fringe Festival: 10 days, 38 shows
“Post-Conchords, I’d been working on songs for the Muppets films, and during a session I had the thought that it would be fun someday to work on some songs that weren’t for someone else, that doesn’t have to tell a story or be funny or continue the narrative plot, checking all the boxes for the character in the movie,” said McKenzie.
Tickets for the all-ages Nelson show go on sale on May 20 and will be available via ticketmaster.co.nz