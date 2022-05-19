Standing together helps Nelson-based children's songwriter claim national award

Children's songwriter Kath Bee from Nelson has won the APRA Best Children’s Song in the NZ Children’s Music Awards for E Tū Tāngata – Stand Together, along with former Nelsonian Ryan Beehre and UK-based New Zealander Luke Epapara.

Nelson-based children’s entertainer Kath Bee has won the best children’s song at this year’s NZ Children’s Music Awards with a collaboration tackling tall poppy syndrome.

Bee, along with former Nelsonian Ryan Beehre and UK-based New Zealander Luke Epapara, won the APRA Best Children’s Song for E Tū Tāngata – Stand Together.

The song is performed by 12-year-old Nelson girl Mika Elley, and also features the voices of other children from the Nelson region, while Epapara, also known as Kurnel MC, provided rapping for the track.

Bee, who has been writing songs for school-aged children for 20 years, said she was “pretty stoked” about the latest award. Bee has now won song of the year in the NZ Children’s Music Awards twice, along with three video of the year awards in the past.

READ MORE:

* Sweet strings and hard truths: Tami Neilson has a strong voice in Country music

* The 90-year-old Italian cook with a part-time job at a pizza joint

* Local start-up blown away by support for cheesy snack



“It’s just so nice when you’ve been doing something for such a long time and you get recognised, it’s a really nice feeling,” she said.

Bee was commissioned by E Tū Tangata to write the song to add to their kete of resources for primary and intermediate schools, to tackle tall poppy syndrome in New Zealand. To create the song and add a kiwi and Pacifica feel, Bee enlisted the help of Epapara and Beehre, a producer and musician and one of the founding members of pioneering electronica band Minuit, which formed in Nelson.

Both men added a “coolness” that appealed to primary-aged children, Bee said.

She said because of tall poppy syndrome, which the song addressed, New Zealand children and the country’s population in general found it “difficult to talk themselves up” and be proud of their and other people’s achievements.

“We have a humour that tends to put people down rather than lift them up,” Bee said.

“Some kids just don’t want to say they’re good at something.”

Everyone had value, she said, and “we succeed together”.

Having children sing on the track was an important aspect, Bee said.

“When you’ve got the voice of children singing a song then children listen more carefully.”

The song was already being sung in schools, and the trio was currently working on making a music video to go with it, with NZ ON Air funding. Another collaboration between them was possible in the future with the prize money from the latest award, Bee said.