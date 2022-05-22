Stepping into Sir Ed's Scott Base hut without getting cold

The Antarctic Heritage Trust’s roadshow, in which people can visit Sir Edmund Hillary's hut at Scott Base through virtual reality, is in Nelson until May 28 as part of the Tuku22 heritage festival.

Scott Base’s oldest building, built by a team led by explorer Sir Edmund Hillary, is currently on show in Nelson.

The roadshow will be open to the public until May 28, from 10am to 4pm daily at Old St Peter’s Church at Founders Park.

Developed in partnership with Auckland University of Technology and Staples VR, the virtual reality experience allows users to explore Sir Edmund’s hut in Antarctica, providing insight into how the 23 men in the New Zealander’s team lived and worked in the world’s most extreme environment more than 60 years ago.

Through virtual reality, users can tour the five rooms of the building, viewing hundreds of artefacts from the early years of New Zealand’s Antarctic programme.

The trust has already shared the experience with thousands of people around New Zealand and recently added more interactive features, including archival audio of Sir Edmund and other members of his team.

The experience also includes photo galleries showing historic images, science, landscapes, wildlife and contemporary images of the conserved building and its artefacts today.

Trust chief operations officer Francesca Eathorne, who oversaw the project development, hoped the virtual reality experience inspired people to learn more about Antarctica and Sir Edmund.

Tim McPhee Built in 1967 by a team led by New Zealand explorer Sir Edmund Hillary, his hut is Scott Base's oldest building.

“Most people will never get the chance to visit Antarctica so virtual reality is a fantastic way to give people a glimpse of what it would be like to visit this special place,” Eathorne said.

“Hopefully, the fascinating stories of what Sir Ed and his team achieved furthering science and exploration will inspire the next generation of explorers.”

The hut was built in 1957 by Sir Edmund’s team to support the Commonwealth Trans-Antarctic Expedition and the International Geophysical Year. It is cared for by the Antarctic Heritage Trust.