Occupants flee after late night car crash near Nelson

Four occupants of a crashed car fled the scene in Hope, Nelson on Wednesday night.

A vehicle carrying four people crashed into a fence near Norman Andrews Place and Main Road Hope on Wednesday at about 9.50pm.

A police spokesperson said the group ran off but two of the four people were located.

They said enquiries were ongoing.

Relieving road policing manager senior sergeant Hamish Chapman said the car didn’t appear to be stolen and an ambulance was not required.