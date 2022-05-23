Thieves cut lights and steal trees from men's drop-in centre

Thieves took a dozen shrubs and a large kōwhai tree from The Male Room.

A men’s day shelter has been targeted by thieves who cut sensor light wires to steal a kōwhai and other plants under cover of night.

Male Room founder and director Phil Chapman said he felt “flat” after learning of the incident, which happened as he lay recovering from Covid-19.

“I can’t put my finger on why anyone would steal shrubs.”

The planting, a six-foot kōwhai and about a dozen shrubs had been planted outside the Male Room’s new Whare Haumanu, a daytime hub with bathroom and laundry facilities.

To rub salt in the wound, the thieves had cut the wires connecting sensor lights, which had been a generous donation from a local electrical company, Chapman said.

It was the second time in eight months the centre had been targetted by thieves.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Wires to sensor lights were cut, allowing the thieves to operate in darkness.

In October, a fridge was taken from the facility after thieves broke into a storage shed. After the article in the Nelson Mail, the centre was inundated with offers to replace the fridge.

While Chapman was philosophical about the thefts – “it’s one of those things” – he was also disappointed.

“It’s minor in the scheme of things, but it feels like a slap in the face.”

Chapman knew some people would be quick to point the finger at the people who used the hub each day.

“We do have some guys that have been done for theft, we knock around with all sorts of people, but most of the people who use the place really care about it, and look after it. I don’t want these guys branded.”

Chapman planned to report the thefts to the police, he said.