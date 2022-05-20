Rocking good start to national music competition

Julia Deans performs her song Lydia at the opening of the 35 years of Smokefree Rockquest multi-media exhibition in collaboration with Make Shift Spaces, at Millers Acre in Nelson.

“Rock royalty”, New Zealand singer-songwriter Julia Deans, helped launch Smokefree Rockquest’s 2022 competition in style this week, for the first time in Nelson.

The function on Thursday, at the River Kitchen, was also a celebration of the new light installation and exhibition Rock! 35 Years of Rockquest, which has opened at Millers Acre in Nelson.

Until June 12, the art and light installation celebrating Rockquest’s 35-year milestone will light up the exterior of the main building at Nelson’s Millers Acre carpark at night. An ongoing window exhibition at the Millers Acre complex furthers the story with an interactive component, including videos with music, interviews and highlights.

The installation and exhibition has been facilitated by Make/Shift Spaces in partnership with Rockquest Promotions.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Julia Deans performed in Nelson at the launch of Smokefree Rockquest’s 2022 competition and new light installation and exhibition Rock! 35 Years of Rockquest.

Deans, who was the special guest at Thursday’s launch, is well known as Fur Patrol's front-woman and was a 1991 finalist in Rockquest, a competition for youths showcasing original live music.

Rockquest Promotions co-founder Pete Rainey said it was the first time the annual nationwide Smokefree Rockquest competition had been launched in Nelson, despite Rockquest Promotions being based in the city. Normally the competition launch was held in Auckland or Wellington.

Rainey said Deans was “rock royalty” and he loved the fact she was a competitor in the early days of Rockquest and was still involved in the music scene.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The exhibition Rock! 35 Years of Rockquest, at Millers Acre in Nelson. The exhibition and accompanying light installation have been facilitated by Make/Shift Spaces in partnership with Rockquest Promotions.

One of the songs Deans sang in Nelson at the launch was a piece she performed in Rockquest in 1991, while a student at Burnside High School.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” Rainey said.

A record 60 bands have entered for the Nelson heats on June 10.

“That’s really exciting that young kids are responding to the opportunity to get on stage and perform.”

About 2700 teens from around the country take part in Smokefree Rockquest each year. The national final will be held on September 23 in Auckland.