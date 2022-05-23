Renwick banks third win to lead Tasman Trophy

Renwick have opened up a three point lead after their 28-19 win on Saturday over Marist, but Stoke are hot on their heels in the Stuff Tasman Trophy competition.

Renwick sounded a warning to its rivals in the Stuff Tasman Trophy club rugby competition on Saturday, handing defending champion Marist its first loss of the season and, in the process, announced itself as a side to be taken seriously in 2022.

In Saturday’s other games, Stoke and Kahurangi moved into second and third spot on the points table respectively with solid wins, while Waimea Old Boys also banked the competition points thanks to a win by default over Waitohi.

Renwick’s win over Marist was built on a strong first half effort which saw the side dominate proceedings, scoring four tries, including two to livewire loose forward Cody Weir, and take a 28-0 lead into the break.

Unsurprisingly Marist showed greater resolve after the resumption with the wind at their backs and answered with three tries of their own, but last year’s competition winners left themselves too much work to do with Renwick running out 28-19 victors.

Renwick coach Tii Paulo was extremely proud of his charges’ efforts, especially given the conditions.

“We focussed on a good start, and I thought we played with great control. Our drivers and leaders of the team really stood up and when Marist had opportunities, we D-ed up really well, especially when they were camped on our line for 15 minutes,” Paulo said.

Josh Holdaway and converted hooker Sailosi Malimali led Renwick around the park while the inside back combination of Ben Finau and Michael Dillon again controlled play admirably.

At Motueka, Kahurangi maintained its perfect record with its second bonus point victory from as many starts, defeating Central 33-22.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson’s Dylan Turnbull runs into Stoke defence during their match at Trafalgar Park.

After trailing the visitors by two points at the break, Kahurangi took control of the contest in the ten minutes after halftime with Stein Schreiber crossing twice in quick succession, the second a 50-metre intercept try, to give his side a 15-point buffer, which proved to be enough.

Coach Brendon Smith was pleased to take the win against a strong opponent.

“Central is a quality side and have some big ball runners and are really physical in contact so our whole forward pack really stood up and I thought we were outstanding with our defence around the rucks,” Smith said.

Smith singled out the Kahurangi forward pack for their efforts, led by Angus Fletcher who was again outstanding in the loose, while Ben Johnston impressed in one of his first major tests at first five eight for the club.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson’s Cooper Grant, left, attempts to tackle his opposite number, Stoke’s Taine Robinson.

Meanwhile, Stoke bounced back from its narrow loss to Marist the previous week to take care of winless Nelson by 36-19 at Trafalgar Park. It was a hard-fought victory with Nelson staying in touch until the final ten minutes before Stoke put the contest to bed with ten late points.

In the Stuff Women’s Tasman Trophy Moutere held the competition leaders Waimea Old Boys Women to a 12-all draw and Marist accounted for Kahurangi by 34-15.

Moutere coach Billy Collins was delighted to share the points in a result built on a strong scrummaging performance.

“I was rapt with how the girls fronted up. We left a few tries out there with turnovers costing us but Waimea are a really good side and it was a really even contest, backwards and forwards all day,” Collins said.

The Moutere front row was outstanding laying a strong foundation for their side while Jordan Collins ran hard all day from the side of the scrum and Fiaalii Solomona was also strong with ball in hand.

Marist coach Billy Guyton was also impressed with his side and their opponent on Saturday.

“I really like the way our team is working together as a group and how well they look after each other and back each other up out there. Kahurangi is a young side with real energy and pace and it will be exciting to watch them grow through the season and over the next few years,” Guyton said.

“There are so many people in the community helping to grow the women’s game and Tasman Rugby is doing a great job of backing it up which is really encouraging,” he said.

Shevaun Collier has shown her talent after transferring from the netball court this season while Katie Sillcock is quickly getting back into her rugby groove, according to her coach.

In Division Two action, Wanderers, Huia, Waimea Old Boys Colts, Stoke and Takaka all banked wins in The Car Company Nelson Bays competition while Awatere, Central, Marlborough Boys College and Waitohi claimed victory in the Motorworld Marlborough games.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Stoke’s Caleb Coventry breaks through Nelson’s defence to score a first half try.

POINTS TABLES:

Stuff Tasman Trophy Men: Renwick 14, Stoke 11, Kahurangi 10, Central 6, Waimea Old Boys 6, Wanderers 5, Marist 4, Nelson 0, Waitohi -4.

Stuff Tasman Trophy Women: Waimea Old Boys 12, Marist 10, Moutere 7, Kahurangi 5.

The Car Company Nelson Bays Division 2: Stoke 25, Wanderers 18, Riwaka 17, Marist 15, Waimea Old Boys Colts 12, Huia 10, Takaka 9, Valley Stags 6, Waimea Old Boys 5, Collingwood 1, Nelson 1.

Motorworld Marlborough Division 2: Waitohi 22, Awatere 19, Marlborough Boys College 17, Central 16, Moutere 8, Pelorus 6, Renwick 2, Harlequins 0.