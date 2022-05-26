Feast for senses as Indonesian community showcases culture

IndoNelson chairperson Mini Howie, left, and project coordinator Yanthi Anderson, with batik fabric. A batik workshop is one of two events on June 11 in Nelson celebrating Indonesian culture.

Excitement is building in Nelson’s Indonesian community, with two upcoming events showcasing their culture through food, performance and an ancient art form.

IndoNelson, a group made up of Indonesian families in the top of the south and West Coast, is holding the events as part of Nelson’s Tuku22 heritage festival.

A batik workshop, teaching the traditional art form of creating patterns on fabric with wax and dyes, will be held on June 11 during the day, ahead of the dining cultural experience Trip to Indonesia Through Palate and Senses in the evening.

IndoNelson chairperson Mini Howie said the group – which had about 60 member families in Nelson and Tasman – was excited about promoting their Indonesian culture. Among dignitaries expected at the dinner were the region’s two mayors, Nelson’s MP, and the Indonesian ambassador to New Zealand.

There were more than 1300 ethnicities in Indonesia, but the two upcoming events would focus on Javanese culture. Howie hoped that in the future more events might be held, showcasing other Indonesian ethnicities.

Hand-crafted Indonesian batik was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2009, and is internationally recognised as a historical fabric of human civilization.

Howie said participants in the workshop would learn about how batik was made in Indonesia 800 years ago, its meaning and importance, and the process of creating it. They would also be given a “chanting”, a tool used to apply liquid hot wax in the batik making process.

The evening event is centred on the traditional dining and cultural experience tumpengan, which will incorporate a range of traditional Indonesian foods, including Indonesian chicken satay and the popular rendang meat dish.

Tumpengan was not just about food, with performance, ambience and cultural experience just as important, said project coordinator Yanthi Anderson.

Traditional gamelan – indigenous orchestra music of Java and Bali – will be performed on the night by a troupe of 12 musicians from Wellington, while there will also be Indonesian dancers and a batik fashion slide show.

The gamelan musicians would also perform at the batik workshop in the morning.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF IndoNelson chairperson Mini Howie shows a chanting tool and batik fabric.

Tumpengan was apt for the dining event because while each part of the colourful dish symbolised a different aspect or stage of life, it also symbolised gratitude, the women said.

“We are so lucky to live in New Zealand,” Anderson said.

“For me and Yanthi, this is our home,” Howie said.

Both women are married to New Zealand-born men, with Anderson living in Nelson for about 18 years, and Howie for about three years.

Howie said the events were a chance for people to enjoy Indonesian culture, and also for Indonesians living in the region to reconnect with each other after the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and to celebrate their heritage.

“You don’t have to go to Indonesia to feel a little bit of Indonesia,” Anderson said.

While there were still plenty of spaces left for the batik workshop, tickets for the dining experience were expected to soon sell out, with more than 100 of the 140 seats already booked.

Both events are being held at Saxton Oval Pavilion on June 11, with the batik workshop, which costs $30, on from 10am to 2pm. The evening dining cultural experience costs $50 and will be held from 6pm to 9pm. Register at indonelsonnz.org.