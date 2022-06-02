Nervous tension and massive smiles as 104 skydive for a good cause

Graeme Dingle Foundation Marlborough programmes manager Tayla Hayes was one of the 104 skydivers who made the leap.

Pre-jump jitters failed to deter a group of 104 skydivers who leapt out of a plane over the weekend, raising $134,000 for the Graeme Dingle Foundation.

The Foundation’s Drop for Youth fundraiser saw Skydive Abel Tasman help 74 people – about 14 every hour – make the leap on Saturday, with the rest taking part on Sunday.

Graeme Dingle Foundation Marlborough manager Kelvin Watt said the atmosphere at the airfield was “amazing”.

“There’s just a cool buzz, with the variety of people from across the community who have come.”

They included college-age students and their teachers; business groups and sponsors.

On Saturday, a grandmother, mother and daughter trio jumped, Watt said. “There’s some really cool stories.”

While there was a certain amount of nervous tension, and a few anxious-looking jumpers, no one had backed out, Watt said.

Mostly, there were massive smiles, he said.

With each participant aiming to raise $1000, the foundation had hoped to hit the $100,000 mark.

However, the group had “blown this out of the park” raising about $134,000, Watt said.

The amount would help fund the foundation’s Marlborough programmes, which were attended by 3000 children each week, Watt said.

With fundraising making up a quarter of their funding, the last couple of years of cancelled events had taken a toll on their ability to raise money, Watt said.

“It’s really heartening to see this event. We’re a community organisation working with young people, so it’s great to see the community behind us, supporting us.”

Jumping out of a plane fit the foundation’s ethos of inspiring people to try something new, he said.

Watt had spent the weekend fielding questions about whether he was going to jump.

“A lot of people have been asking me that; there’s been a bit of banter.” Eventually, he got his chance, making his jump on the last flight of the day.