332 new Covid-19 cases in top of south

There are 332 new Covid-19 cases and 11 people in hospital with the virus in Nelson-Marlborough, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday.

The figure compares to 334 new Covid-19 cases in Nelson-Marlborough reported by the ministry on Wednesday and 367 on Tuesday.

Nationally, 7870 new cases of the virus were recorded by the ministry on Thursday, with 393 people in hospital including eight in intensive care units.

Eleven people were in hospital in the top of the south with Covid-19, up on the nine hospitalisations in the area on Wednesday.

On Thursday the ministry also reported another 13 people had died around the country with Covid-19 –none of whom were in Nelson-Marlborough. Eleven of the deaths were in the past two days and two were in January.

Four of the deceased were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, five were in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Seven were men and six were women.

Nelson Marlborough Health, which has different figures to the ministry because of different reporting times, recorded 342 new cases on Thursday, among 3118 active cases. The new cases included 151 in Nelson, 49 in Richmond, 35 in Motueka/Moutere, five in Golden Bay, 24 in other parts of Tasman, 64 in Blenheim, four in Picton and eight in other areas of Marlborough.