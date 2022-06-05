Hundreds queue to be the first at annual book fair

The Nelson book fair was off to a flying start on Saturday morning at Founders Park with people running in hoping to nab the best titles.

The queue was building hours before the doors were to open, but many weren’t just waiting to fill bags of books, they were basking in the lull before the storm at Founders Annual Book Fair.

Arriving at Founders Heritage Park Nelson at 9.30am, I was almost considered late with just 30 minutes until the calm would disperse into a rush through the entry. The queue was already more than 100 deep. Some stood with hats and gloves beside suitcases or multiple striped canvas bags, while others were prepared with camp chairs and takeaway coffees.

The annual book fair runs for nine days from Queen’s Birthday weekend, costing $2 for a day entry, or $5 for a nine-day pass.

Louis Standfield had been in the queue since 8.45am.

He said he had been attending the event for about 20 years, no longer taking his children who were adults now. Instead, their bedrooms had become part of the book gathering process.

“When the children leave home we take over one of their rooms and make it into another library.”

That was to cater to the 300-odd books he would leave the fair with every year, he said.

Closer to the queue’s head was Paul Edwards from Christchurch who had been making an annual pilgrimage for the last 10 years.

His mindset of arriving early was to be undercover if it was raining, he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The queue started at Founders Annual Book Fair before 7am and continually grew t more than 100 long until the doors were opened at 10am.

No books sat by his feet, and no backpack adorned his back, his method of containment was boxes, he said, normally leaving with about 10 full ones.

“You just can’t help yourself.”

Further down the tail of the queue, Vicky and Carol Singleton had sparked up a friendship and agreed the one thing missing was a coffee cart.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Carol Singleton says she likes to join the queue with other voracious readers to be part of “the excitement, the build up”. “I just like to be part of the atmosphere.”

Singleton said she had been making a point of going for many years, with the main reason now being FOMO (fear of missing out).

“I’m just coming to browse. I’m not feeling as fevered as I have done in the past. But I have to be here, I can’t stay home.”

She had seen the books’ variety change since she first started going to the fair in its early days.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The book fair lasts for nine days and has such a variety of books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and records that people come from far and wide to attend the annual event.

The books were “pretty crappy back then”, she said.

“People weren’t in the habit of buying and donating, they were mostly people’s old throw outs. There wasn’t the same quality of books as you get today, or the variety – it’s really grown.”

Back at the start of the queue, 10am was moments away and the tension was growing. When the doors were flung open, the scene was organised chaos. The $2 entry fees were tossed into the volunteer’s buckets and a rush ensued. Some walked fast, others ambled, while a few ran. Hair flowed in their wake and the thud of feet with purpose pounded the floor.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Hundreds of thousands of books are constantly sorted for the book fair, “twice a week ... 52 weeks of the year”, says coordinator Karen Clark.

Inside the main building, Founders Book Fair coordinator Karen Clark briefed some volunteers at a checkout.

Despite claims of the fair ranking second in the country, Clark couldn’t confirm if it was the second biggest after Dunedin’s book fair, but “according to one of the punters, it's the best book fair in the South Island”.

She said it brought people from all over, including Timaru, Christchurch, Chertsey and Wellington.

The event’s preparation never stops, owing to the books being sorted, “twice a week ... 52 weeks of the year”, Clark said, and they’re all donated.

As I walked out of the fair at 10.15am, there were already people from the queue lugging full bags and boxes to the exit, ready to return moments later, or maybe the end of the week.

Like Clark said, “the first day isn’t all the best books”.

“We hold some of the better books and they can come out at the end.”