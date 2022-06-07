Nelson i-SITE closing for two year 'pause'

The i-SITE visitor information centre at Millers Acre in Nelson will be closed for two years.

The Nelson Regional Development Agency (NRDA) said the 24-month closure was a “pause” prompted by changing visitor behaviour and reduced numbers of international visitors.

The NRDA said in a statement that bookings and sales were the basis of the centre’s business model, but that this was no longer a viable business model.

“In-person information and bookings have become less relevant to many visitors,” the agency said. “The change and decline have sharply accelerated since Covid-19, to a point that services can no longer be sustained on the current model.”

NRDA chief executive Fiona Wilson said it was a chance to “review and rethink the provision of visitor information to be fully relevant to our future visitors”.

“Pausing the i-SITE gives us the time to seek a new solution for visitors that will better fit their future needs while ensuring a new operation will be financially viable,” she said.

“Our current and past staff at the i-SITE have done an amazing job to provide information and booking services through very challenging times. The team will be fully supported as we work through the coming months.”

NRDA visitor destination manager Tracee Neilson said the pause was an opportunity to be innovative and encourage visitors to “explore more and care more while they’re in our region”.

“During the pausing of the physical i-SITE we can revamp our visitor services to provide innovative and cost-effective services that will benefit both visitors and locals. We now have the time to better understand future visitor needs as we are already aware that visitors are pre-booking more of their itineraries before leaving home.”

Neilson said the key priority for the agency was to connect with visitors before they arrived at the “inspiration [and] decision-making phase”.

The agency will focus on supporting local tourism businesses and expand online and digital marketing.

The i-SITE will close on June 30. It will still be available by phone at 03-548 2304 and email at nelsonisite@nelsontasman.nz.

A detailed transition plan will be announced in the coming weeks.