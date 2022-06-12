Daddy's caddy still going strong, but you need a 'football field to turn it'

“You know the saying, ‘they don’t make them like they used to’, well they’re dead right,” says Bevan McNabb of his dad's old Cadillac, which he has been eyeing up since he was 9-years-old.

With a few pulls of a pump and a twist of the ignition, Ruby Bay man Bevan McNabb’s century-old Cadillac whirls into life, just as it had for his father decades earlier.

The V8 Cadillac was dispatched from a factory in Detroit, United States 100 years ago on June 20, 1922 and eight years later arrived in Motueka where it served the community and would become a much-loved family heirloom.

Restoring the left-hand drive beauty has been a labour of love for retired mechanic McNabb, who spent more than 10,000 hours bringing it back to full glory.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Bevan McNabb’s Cadillac was dispatched from a factory in Detroit 100 years ago, on June 20, 1922 and has been in his family for more than 90 years.

When the Cadillac left the factory a century ago it went to Omaha, Nebraska and into the ownership of a Mrs Adams, who bought it for $US4500. Eight years later, in mid-1930, in the midst of the Great Depression, McNabb’s father Max paid a hugely reduced $US200 for the car, which was shipped from San Francisco to New Zealand.

Max McNabb owned McNabb and Co service station on Motueka’s High St. After the seven-seater Cadillac arrived on July 19, 1930, he used it as a family car, and also as a taxi and a school bus in Motueka for 10 years.

The car was Max McNabb’s pride and joy, but after World War II broke out, by 1941 it had been laid up in the back of his garage.

“I remember the car from when I was 9-years-old. I’d go down to the garage and here was this car in the back with things stacked all over it,” his son said.

“From 12 or 13 I thought ‘right, I’m going to have that’.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Bevan McNabb’s 1922 Cadillac, outside the Junction Hotel in Takaka. The photo is thought to have been taken in 1931.

After the death of his father in 1963, McNabb, then aged 19, inherited the Cadillac he’d always admired. But it was in rough condition and not working, and it wasn’t until after he retired that he was able to restore the vehicle in earnest over 12 years, finishing in August 2012.

“I took every nut and bolt off it and slowly progressed.”

McNabb was kept busy sourcing and fabricating parts, spending hours on the bodywork and rebuilding the back end.

Even the seats were taken to bits, with 800 calico socks sewn by McNabb’s wife Jean to house each coil spring to prevent them rubbing noisily against each other.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The fabric for the interior of Bevan McNabb’s Cadillac was imported from Europe.

The exterior was repainted an original dark blue – a change from its colour when it was driven up and down Motueka’s unsealed High St back in the day.

“Dad had whipped a coat of grey paint over it to match the dust,” he grinned.

McNabb also went to great lengths to save his father’s Home Guard sticker on the front windscreen. As a lieutenant in the Home Guard during World War II, his dad had to make sure Motueka people had their curtains pulled properly at night so no light could be seen.

“He had a .22 rifle and he would go to the Motueka wharf and wait for a submarine to come up.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Bevan McNabb went to great lengths to save his father’s Home Guard sticker while restoring his 1922 Cadillac.

Now fully restored, the treasured Cadillac will eventually be passed to McNabb’s son Grant. But how is it to drive?

“It goes terrible,” McNabb laughed.

The car has a top speed of about 88kph, no windscreen wiper and driving it is hard – “you need a football field to turn it around”. At 3.4km per litre, fuel economy is also not great.

“You know the saying, ‘they don’t make them like they used to’, well they’re dead right.”