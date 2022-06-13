Marina master plan consultation 'not just for marina people'

Nelson’s marina could become a more accessible and active place with the council’s proposed new modernised master plan.

Nelson Marina will be in for a modern makeover, and the city council wants public input into the master plan, whether you’re a boatie or not.

A draft master plan for the eventual transformation of the marina will go up for public consultation on June 20, looking for feedback on a 15-year vision for the area.

Strategic property and development subcommittee chair Gaile Noonan said she was “particularly happy” with the project, and had already received some positive informal feedback, but she wanted to encourage everyone who spent any time in the city to take the chance to shape the marina.

“The vision is that there will be a lot more activity there ... where people can go and have a coffee and watch the activities on the water,” she said.

READ MORE:

* New management model to steer Nelson Marina into 'highly functional' facility

* Pandemic-related boat buying linked to Seaview Marina expansion as demand for berths soars

* Public urged to make views known on sewerage spending plans



“I want to encourage people to participate – and it’s not just for marina people, either.”

The plan has a series of proposals for the next 10 to 15 years, including a waterfront promenade, a pocket park, and new premises for hospitality outlets.

The boaties wouldn’t be left out of the upgrade, either, with proposed improvements to the infrastructure including a dedicated fuel pier, a reconfigured boat ramp area to reduce congestion, and an upgraded hard stand and new boat hoist.

Nelson City Council/Nelson Mail Nelson City Council is calling for feedback on its proposed vision for the future of the Marina, including better access via a new promenade.

“We are really looking at opening up the marina to the public, while also ensuring we provide boaties with the best possible services,” Noonan said.

“We now want to hear from those who use the marina on a day-to-day basis, as well as the community as a whole. Is the plan taking the marina in the right direction? Is there anything you would like to see added?”

Consultation will open on June 20, pending a final tick from an upcoming Nelson City Council meeting. Submissions will be open for four weeks on the council’s Shape Nelson page.