Deputy chair resigns after being 'marginalised' by committee chair

Councillor Yvonne Bowater resigned from her position as deputy chair of the community and recreation committee, saying she felt marginalised and unable to fully perform her duties in the role.

Nelson City Councillor Yvonne Bowater has announced her resignation “with a great deal of reluctance and a tinge of disappointment”.

Bowater announced her intention to speak during the section of the meeting dedicated to the chair’s report, but was delayed by chair Tim Skinner after he gave no chair’s report and moved quickly into another item on the agenda.

Councillor Kate Fulton raised a point of order that even if no chair’s report is given, that section of the meeting is available for councillors to speak.

“Councillor Bowater said she would like to speak as part of your chair’s report, there is always an opportunity for councillors to speak even if you don’t give a verbal update ... I would like to hear what she’s got to say.”

Skinner eventually allowed Bowater to give her resignation speech at a later part of the meeting, after Bowater raised another point of order as Skinner attempted to move onto another item again.

“I was told I could speak after youth council, then after the break, now you’re pushing me back down again. I only want two minutes and to be perfectly honest I think I deserve that.”

Skinner “reiterate[d] that the chair’s report is not for items outside of that”, but Bowater clarified it was about her role as deputy chair “which I think comes under the chairperson’s and co-deputy chair’s time in the meeting which comes under the chair’s report”.

Bowater acknowledged the support of some of her colleagues at the table, in particular the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and councillor Gaile Noonan.

Skinner did not allow any further questions or discussion on the matter.

“Thank you, Yvonne. Sad to hear. Thank you for that, I’d better catch up. I’ll move on to the next item.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Councillor Tim Skinner, chair of the community and recreation committee, delayed Bowater’s resignation in the meeting and did not allow further questioning or discussion.

In a written statement about the resignation Bowater said her time as deputy chair had been “a challenging 18 months that could have been made easier”.

Bowater was appointed to the role after the committee restructure which combined the community services committee, of which she was deputy chair, and the sports and recreation committee.

Bowater said she had felt marginalised and unable to serve the community to the best of her ability in the role – including “a number of events and occasions” that she said she believed the community would have expected her to attend, but which she was not made aware of.

“I had the Council’s confidence to take on this role as well as the community’s confidence. Unfortunately, I feel that I did not have the confidence of the chair and my fellow deputy chair [Trudie Brand], so this eroded my opportunities and ability to serve the community and bring their voice into discussions.”

She said resigning made her feel more free to “speak up on key issues that are important” to both herself and to ratepayers. She said her confidence had “taken a hit”, but this would not hold her back from doing her best in her role as councillor.

“In making my decision today, I’ve put my oath and the community first, and am walking away from the politics that I feel have got in the way of me doing my job.”