Another Nelson councillor announces mayoral bid

Nelson city councillor Tim Skinner says the council has "lost its way”.

Tim Skinner is the third current Nelson city councillor to announce he will stand for mayor.

He follows councillors Matt Lawrey and Rohan O’Neill-Stevens in announcing mayoral bids for the local elections in October. Former councillor Kerry Neal has also declared his candidacy and former Nelson MP Dr Nick Smith said he was “seriously considering” a bid for mayor.

Incumbent mayor Rachel Reese will not stand this year.

It will be Skinner's second mayoral bid, after he unsuccessfully ran in 2019.

READ MORE:

* Divided views on Nelson submission to Three Waters bill

* Plan change hearings open for proposed Kākā Valley development

* Leading environmental researcher calls for votes for youth

* Mayoral candidate Tim Skinner says council has to focus on core roles



The nine-year Nelson city councillor said on Thursday that the council had lost its way and become “caught up in party politics”.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Councillor Tim Skinner outside the Nelson City Council building.

“Obviously we are there to make decisions on behalf of the public that elected us, but for major topics we do need to consult better.

“I don’t believe we are actually listening as a council, nor are we reflecting the consultation that comes back.”

Before becoming a councillor, Skinner was a full time photographer for 17 years with a studio on Trafalgar St. Prior to that he worked for a software marketing company in Auckland.

Born and bred in Nelson, Skinner said his vision for the city was to get back to “transparent engagement with the public”.

“The annual plan wasn’t consulted, the Three Waters ... I don't think the library was consulted particularly well and a lot of the decisions seem to be made as a bit of a mandate at the table.”

Skinner said a lot of businesses such as hospitality and accommodation businesses were “really hurting”.

Help was needed with sporting clubs and charitable organisations, he said.

Housing was also a “big issue”.

“We have worked very hard on housing but I think we can do a lot better especially with the emergency housing,” he said.

Regarding the proposed new $44.4 million library, Skinner said he had been against “that sort of huge investment from the start”.

“I wouldn't support us putting the library in that location we've got, especially with the feedback we're getting from various sectors on potential flooding or potential sea level rise.”

Skinner said the council residents survey in 2021 had the “worst satisfaction result in the history of Nelson”.

The council’s 2021 Residents' Survey found that 43 per cent of surveyed residents were either “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the council’s performance. This was a steep drop from the 63 per cent satisfaction rate of 2020.

“We should be saying, well, we need to find out why we’ve gone wrong, where we’ve gone wrong, and we should be saying how are we going to fix that? And as a new mayor, one of the first things would be to say, hey, the public aren't very happy with this, what is it, why is it and what are we going to do about it to put it right?

“Nelsonians are very resilient, but I think they feel they are being let down by the council in some aspects.

“There’s been a lot of division which has been going on, [which is] not necessarily council’s fault, but I think the community is looking for someone they can get behind and support.”

Asked about whether Dr Nick Smith’s potential candidacy posed the threat of a divided vote, Skinner said STV votes (Single Transferable Votes) don’t split in the same way.

“I welcome Nick's stance,” he said.