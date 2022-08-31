Flying objects gain traction as popularity rises in Nelson

James Smithells at the disc golf course at Isel Park in Stoke.

Flying discs are getting air across the Nelson region – and it’s all in the name of a sport increasing in popularity.

Disc golf, or Frisbee golf, has seen participants flicking discs around a course for decades throughout the world, but most people still haven’t heard of the game, Nelson disc golf veteran James Smithells said.

Permanent courses catering to the game are quickly springing up across Nelson, and while Smithells said it had taken 25 years to get to this point, “it’s certainly happening now”.

“The growth’s been phenomenal.”

Disc golf gets its name from having similar rules to regular golf. Each hole has a par and a variety of discs can be used, much like different clubs, including distance drivers, fairway drivers, midranges, and putters.

Players start at a tee and aim to get their disc into chained baskets spanning nine or 18 ‘holes’.

But Smithells, 70, said since being introduced to the game by a friend in 1976, he had seen it change “a great deal”.

Discs have become more aerodynamic, and basket targets had been created instead of the “object courses”, he said, which saw players aiming for trees, rocks and benches around parks.

In 1996, the first permanent disc golf course opened in Queenstown, with Smithells being intrinsic in its inception along with a couple of others passionate about the sport.

It was “a pivotal moment” in New Zealand disc golf conception, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF James Smithells has been playing disc golf since the 1970s and says seeing the discs fly is a “thing of beauty”.

“Once people saw a course could be made, then other people started setting up courses.”

He said the allure for him was watching the discs fly.

“When you see a well thrown disc ... it’s just a thing of beauty seeing it flying in the air and curving around the trees. There’s something magical about seeing a disc fly.”

Anyone could play the game, he said, including children, people in wheelchairs and older people.

While regular players could be carrying 15 to 20 discs around a course, Smithells said those starting the game only needed one disc to get around a course.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Isel Park’s disc golf course is being rearranged to cater to the environment and foot traffic, while a new course has been completed at Saxton Field and another set to pop up at Branford Park.

Nelson’s original disc golf course opened at Stoke’s Isel Park some years ago, said Nelson City Council community services group manager, Andrew White, with a new one near completion at Saxton Field and another course set to be installed at Branford Park

“This recent expansion of disc golf offerings in Nelson reserves is the result of collaboration between Nelson City Council and the Nelson Tasman Disc Golf Club, and council is happy to consider space for this activity, which gets people out enjoying our reserves in a fun, active and social way. “

He said there were plans to reduce the course at Isel Park course to minimise the risk of discs hitting trees or people.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Disc golf veteran, James Smithells was part of a small group of people who began the disc golf movement in New Zealand in the 90s.

Nelson disc golf player Durand Coldicott said he got into the sport while living in Canada more than 10 years ago because it was a quick sport he could play after work.

“It’s still athletic in a way and very social, kind of like golf … you just walk around with your friends and talk.”

But he said unlike golf, a game could be completed in about an hour, and courses were free to access.

The Nelson Tasman Disc Golf Club has about 50 financial members, with around 30 participating in events, he said.

A recent event held at Wakefield’s Red Stone Golf Park sold out in about an hour, Coldicott said, with 80 players attending.

“Generally, if you build courses, the game grows.”