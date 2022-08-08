Councillor goes to Human Rights Commission over code of conduct process

Eight out of 10 alleged breaches of the council’s code of conduct have been upheld against Councillor Rachel Sanson, but she says if mediation had happened when she asked for it “a lot of time, money and heartache could have been saved”.

A code of conduct complaint against a Nelson city councillor by its chief executive has been upheld, but she has now gone to the Human Rights Commission with her concerns of “poor treatment”.

Nelson City Council chief executive Pat Dougherty lodged a code of conduct complaint against councillor Rachel Sanson on behalf of council staff over 10 incidents on social media and in public council meetings from 2020 to 2021.

Dougherty said over the 10 incidents Sanson had breached conduct standards to not publicly criticise council staff, and to maintain relationships with councillors and staff in a way that maintained public opinion of the council and which focused on issues rather than people.

Bruce Robertson was appointed as an independent investigator for the complaint and his report, released on Monday, upheld eight of the 10 incidents as breaches of the code of conduct, which were “sufficiently serious” to “bring [the] council into disrepute”, and that they “reflect a recurring pattern of criticism of staff”.

“It is clear to me that [Sanson] is passionate about the issues she wishes to advance as an elected member ... Her aims and commitment do not give rise to issues in relation to the code of conduct. Rather the events described ... highlight issues with her conduct in trying to achieve her aims,” he said in his report.

“It is appropriate for an elected member to ask questions of staff in council meetings, but the questions must avoid language that calls into question the transparency and honesty of staff in reference to work presented to [the] Council.

“Councillor Sanson has done this repeatedly.”

The majority of the breaches were in relation to Sanson’s questions about the council’s forestry activities and financial reporting, which she has been outspoken against.

The-Nelson-Mail Pat Dougherty raised the complaint on behalf of staff, highlighting several instances including Sanson asking a staff-member if he “stands by” his report, and Facebook posts which were found not to maintain public confidence in the council.

Robertson said in his report he initially recommended mediation as his preferred action, but this was only available for inter-councillor conflicts, not for councillor-staff conflicts.

“My preference would be to recommend an action designed to help Councillor Sanson move past this complaint, develop effective approaches that would avoid breaching the code, and repair her relationship with [the] Council,” he said.

Instead, he recommended a letter of censure for Councillor Sanson which included an outline of future steps should the behaviour continue and an offer of support for her to consider engaging with a mentor.

“An appropriate mentor could help her develop strategies for achieving her aims without further damaging, and potentially improving, the relationships with [elected] members and staff, and ratepayer confidence in [the] council.”

Sanson said she had provided her questions before meetings and was not told they were inappropriate, and she never meant to question the integrity of staff. She said she was trying her best to follow procedure, but had not been offered constructive guidance on how to frame her “due diligence” questions.

She has taken a complaint about the code of conduct process to the Human Rights Commission (HRC), alleging “poor treatment at the hands of council leadership”.

“I didn’t ask for or invite this [code of conduct] process, in fact I’d requested mediation to discuss the challenging nature of council culture, and instead this is the approach council leadership opted for,” she said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Councillor Rachel Sanson has laid a complaint with the Human Rights Commission over the process, and says though she looks forward to the code of conduct complaint being “put to bed” she did not accept the report’s findings.

“Mediation is now recommended by the Human Rights Commission, but a lot of time, money and heartache could have been saved if this had happened months ago when I requested it.”

She said the process, which had stretched out over 10 months, had been a huge distraction and she was looking forward to it being “put to bed”, but she did not accept the report and said she still had “quite a lot to say”.

Dougherty said in a statement on Monday that the council was notified in July by the HRC that Sanson had made a complaint alleging “unlawful discrimination”, and in that letter the HRC asked if the council would be willing to participate in mediation.

“The council has since responded to the commission in writing raising several concerns with the complaint made, and outlining why it does not believe the complaint to be appropriate for mediation through the commission’s process,” Dougherty said.

The full report along with background information is in the 81-page Council Agenda available online. The council will deliberate on the issue in Thursday’s council meeting to decide whether to complete the process and give Sanson a letter of censure, or to apply different (or no) penalties.