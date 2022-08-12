Tāhunanui community's fight against extra lane supported by local MP, mayor

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack and Mayor Rachel Reese met Tāhunanui community advocates to announce their support for the fight against a reinstated permanent southbound lane at a Tāhunanui intersection.

Tāhunanui community advocates protesting against an extra lane through their community have won the support of their local MP and mayor.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack and Mayor Rachel Reese met Tāhunanui advocates on Friday to back their ongoing campaign against transport agency Waka Kotahi’s plan to reinstate a permanent southbound merging lane at the busy intersection of Tāhunanui Drive (State Highway 6) and Bisley Ave.

Reese said she had been consistently hearing the same concerns in her meetings with the community.

“I’ve reached the conclusion that implementing this lane is not the right move for the community,” she said. Tāhunanui leaders and businesses say the lane would cause access and safety issues, particularly for cyclists and pedestrians.

Several other councillors had raised concerns when the plan was put to the council in October last year.

In October, Waka Kotahi representatives said removing any part of the proposed changes would weaken the entire plan.

However, Boyack said on Friday that she was not convinced that removing the proposed priority lane at Tāhunanui would undermine other aspects of the Nelson Future Access Plan, which she said overall was “excellent”.

In her talks with the community, only two individuals had shown any support for the extra lane.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Tāhunanui Business and Citizens Association board-member Jac Stevenson and Paul Matheson have been fighting against the extra lane, and were at the intersection along with supporters recording vehicle movements.

“I don’t think the southbound lane is needed to achieve what we want to do through the Nelson Future Access Plan,” Boyack said.

Both Reese and Boyack said there had been a major shift in the community’s appetite for active transport options like cycling, ebikes and scooters, and for public transport improvements and park-and-ride options which were on the books for Nelson’s future transport infrastructure. They said focus should go towards these steps.

Tāhunanui resident and Tāhunanui Business and Citizens Association board-member Jac Stevenson said it was good to feel heard, but she was “dubious” about Waka Kotahi’s response.

She said support for the community had come not just from locals, but from the wider city and nationally from people or organisations who used the road – including local taxi drivers, cycling group Bicycle Nelson Bays, transport organisation Transporting New Zealand, the AA and more.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Community advocates have maintained that the extra lane would be dangerous for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists alike given the heavy traffic typical of the busy intersection throughout the day.

“If you’ve got every road-user saying it shouldn’t be reinstated, why should we listen to someone from Wellington saying it should?

“For the Road to Zero strategy, they should be putting people first, and they’re not, they’re putting cars first for this short section.”

Stevenson said she would be presenting to the Nelson City Council about the issue at its meeting next Thursday, where the mayor promised she would try to get support from the rest of the council to formally inform Waka Kotahi that the extra lane was not supported.