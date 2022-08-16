Anglicans to celebrate 180 years of services in Nelson

Nelson’s Christ Church Cathedral is marking its 180 years of services on Piki Mai/Church Hill.

Nelson’s Cathedral will celebrate 180 years of Anglican activity on Piki Mai Church Hill during its Sunday service (August 21).

Period dress, a re-enactment tent and an excerpt from the original 1842 sermon will set the scene for Nelson Cathedral’s 180-year commemoration of the first Christian communion service led by Bishop Selwyn on Piki Mai.

“There are not many places in New Zealand that can celebrate 180 years of worship and prayer on one site,” Nelson’s Christ Church Cathedral'[s Dean Graham O'Brien said.

Archdeacon Harvey Ruru has been asked to give an opening mihi at the service commemorating what he described as “a very, very dignified site.”

READ MORE:

* Three Waters proposal 'particularly bad' for Nelson: Nick Smith

* Nelson-Tasman braces for three-day downpour on already sodden ground

* Driver awarded $60k compensation after being sacked due to lockdown



“It’s a good place to be spiritually nurtured.”

The Cathedral, he said, “gave our city the dynamic to becoming a city with a very small population that we had at that time”.

The formal association with Cathedral and city was established when Queen Victoria signed the Letters Patent to establish a Bishop’s See (seat) in 1858.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson Cathedral Dean Graham O'Brien says few place in New Zealand can celebrate 180 years of worship and prayer on one site.

This royal decree officially gave Nelson the status of city before it reached the normal 20,000 population – at the time, Nelson had a mere 5000 inhabitants and cattle still wandered down the main street.

To recreate Bishop Selwyn’s historic tent gathering on August 28, 1842, which started the link between the Anglican church and Piki Mai, the service will begin in a tent on the Church Hill site and end inside the Cathedral.

Bishop Selwyn was fluent in te reo and ran Māori and English language services on Sundays from 8am to 4:30pm. Services after sunset were not possible due to the lack of lighting.

The Cathedral today has continued Selwyn’s example and includes te reo services each Sunday held by the Anglican Māori Mission.

Selwyn’s tent was fitted out with axe-hewn kneeling boards and was filled to capacity with 200 attending the first tent service.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Archdeacon Harvey Ruru will be giving the opening mihi at the celebration of 180 years of Anglican activity in Nelson.

Bishop Selwyn stayed in Nelson for several months and on 4 September, on a wet and stormy morning, he delivered a sermon in support of a church building fund.

A few hours later the storm blew down the tent.

Fortunately, enough money was raised during Selwyn’s visit to purchase a surveyor’s room and immigration shed for conversion to a temporary church on Church Hill.

The first purpose-built church building on the hill was completed nine years later in 1851 and stood overlooking Trafalgar Street. In 1858 Nelson gained its own cathedral on the same site at the same time that Nelson became a Bishop’s seat and city.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Nelson’s cathedral is marking a significant milestone this Sunday – 180 years of services on Piki Mai.

The 180-year service will also include the annual foundation day commemoration of the existing Cathedral which has a foundation stone laid on August 2, 1925.

The service is open to everyone and will be followed by morning tea in the cathedral as well as a koha for church missionaries.