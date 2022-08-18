Golden Bay hunkering down for day two of deluge

Kerriann O'Sullivan lives in Ferntown, just north of Collingwood. The last time the rain was this heavy, last July, the water reached the top of her deck. O'Sullivan says the water is rising fast and she feels nervous.

Residents in Golden Bay battened down the hatches and listened to the rain beating down overnight, although some were away from their homes after evacuating.

Erica van Sint Annaland, who lives near Paines Ford outside Tākaka, stayed in a local hotel overnight. She spent two days preparing to leave when the water rose, as her home is between two rivers.

“We have a fair idea of when it could potentially flood, we’ve spent two days preparing. We’ve moved everything off the ground that was precious, unplugging electronics, putting things up on the table or bed.”

It is the second time in as many years that van Sint Annaland has had to evacuate because of floodwaters. She said she was optimistic about returning home on Friday.

“The rivers have dropped a bit, so I’m sure [the house] will be alright right now, it will probably be fine depending on how much rain comes today.”

Golden Bay resident Phil Smith was just preparing to get “very cold and very wet” reconnecting water supply to his farm.

“To cut a long story short: a lot of water, a lot of flooding. It’s mostly over the paddocks, but the main damage is it’s cut off water supply to the farm.”

Deborah Rhodes/Supplied Flooding at Deborah Rhodes' Collingwood farm near the Aorere River on Wednesday morning. Much of the farm's paddocks are underwater as a "river of rain" hits the top of the South Island.

Civil Defence Nelson Tasman spokesman Chris Choat said the main concern today was on the other side of the hills at the Riuwaka River, but things could change quickly and river levels were being monitored across the region.

He said around midday was likely to be a time of high alert, as there were forecasts for high rainfall coinciding with a high tide.

He said people should limit travel, but be prepared to leave if necessary.

“If people are not feeling confident, it’s always easier to self-evacuate.”

Golden Bay community board member Grant Knowles was awake most of the night listening to the rain beating on his roof.

“I'm feeling for the farmers, they're the ones mostly going to be having a problem. They're right in the middle of calving, it's horrific for them.”

Flooding at Waitapu Splash had not abated, leaving northern Golden Bay cut off. Knowles could hear cars driving to the Waitapu Bridge, only to turn around again.