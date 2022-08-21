What the water gave us: Nelson and Tasman start cleaning up the mess

State Highway 63, a link between Nelson and Blenheim via Renwick and St Arnaud, is closed due to a washout of the approach to the Branch Bridge.

All weather warnings and watches have been lifted

Heavy rain eased up in the Nelson Tasman region on Saturday , r ain continues in Golden Bay

, 508 houses were evacuated in Nelson

Landslides continue to cause havoc on roads and properties across the region

The long hard slog of cleanup has started across the top of the South Island, from Golden Bay to Marlborough, both in terms of townships and property, and the state highways connecting them.

Rivers have receded from farmlands in Golden Bay, leaving farmers to take stock of what the water has left behind, while many people across Nelson city and northern townships are left reckoning with unstable land and debris.

Waka Kotahi is assessing the extent of the damage to the road network, but it is already clear that it will take “some time before the links between Nelson and Blenheim on State Highway 6 and State Highway 63 are restored”.

An update on those roads is expected on Tuesday, but in the meantime both roads remain closed, SH6 from Nelson to Blenheim (Hira to Rai Valley) and the Rocks Rd section from Haven Rd to Tāhunanui, and SH63 from Renwick to Saint Arnaud.

The only route between Nelson and Blenheim open is via the Lewis Pass, State Highway 7, and Murchison, State Highways 65 and 6.

State Highway 60 from Appleby to Upper Tākaka is open, but flood damaged. Traffic management is in place.

Waka Kotahi urged extreme care for all drivers.

“The weather has caused extensive damage, and drivers must drive to the conditions ... roadworks and delays will affect travel times. Road users are urged to check road conditions before travelling.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The cleanup process began as the rain cleared up, but it will take some time to restore road connections across the top of the south.

“Motorists are still strongly advised to avoid travel or keep to essential trips only in areas still covered in floodwaters and debris around Tākaka, Nelson and Blenheim.”

Road closure updates can be checked live on Waka Kotahi’s journey planner website.

Local networks have also been hazardous, hampering evacuation efforts and emergency responders.

Nelson Fire Station senior officer Kerry McNamara said he saw "intensive damage", carried out risky rescues and watched a community step up throughout the ordeal.

"It's been pretty intense, extensive damage from floodwaters and slips, all over the place," McNamara said.

Some evacuations had been challenging and a test of both skill and equipment, he said, and highlighted the ongoing industrial action. He said the work they were doing highlighted the need for better conditions.

“The public have been so supportive to us. Yesterday we went back to Nile St, spoke to some residents [returning to evacuated properties], they were so grateful.

“It's great to see the community working well together, neighbours helping neighbours.”

In Golden Bay, though the rivers have retreated the rain is still falling.

Grant Knowles, who lives just out of Tākaka, said there were showers all night long, “some pretty heavy”.

“Nothing's had a chance to dry out.”

He said he was keeping an eye on MetService forecasts, and though there was some respite over the coming days he was worried by the prediction of heavy rain returning later in the week.