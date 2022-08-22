Golden Bay farmers forced to dump milk as road access cut for tankers

Awaroa Rd, heading towards Totaranui Rd in Golden Bay, has been wiped out by massive slips and trees over the road.

Golden Bay farmers, cut off by damaged roads, are pouring out thousands of litres of milk.

Pākawau farmer Phil Smith said his property had a little damage left to fix up – a few trees down, some fences to fix – but the real heartbreak was pouring out a lot of hard work and money in the form of milk unable to be shipped out of the region.

State Highway 60 between Takaka and Collingwood is open only to light vehicles because of a slip at Bird’s Hill, north of Takaka, meaning milk tankers cannot get through.

Smith said the rainfall and flooding was the worst he had experienced in his five years in the area (four on the farm), and from talking to locals he gathered it was the same for most in the area.

“If the road is unsafe, it’s unsafe, but it exposes a vulnerability,” he said.

He said on the farm it had felt like three separate events, rather than one continuous one, “a flood on the first day, then a flood on the second day, then a flood on the third – and it was the third that was the worst.”

Water supply to the farm was cut twice, and fixing up the damage was extra work on top of the normal day-to-day of dairy farming, including regularly milking the cows, even if there was nowhere to put the milk but down the drain.

“It’s the worst time, this is not the month you want to be dumping milk,” he said.

“The costs don’t go away ... We’re working so hard to stay afloat – if you’ll excuse the pun.”

Tony Gillan/Supplied Flooding hit several roads around the Tasman district.

However, he said seeing the destruction of homes in Nelson helped keep perspective, and Fonterra was usually supportive, though he had not yet got in touch for any assistance.

“We haven’t lost our house or anything like that ... it puts things in perspective.”

He said his farm had got around 500 to 600 millimetres of rain over the whole event, and he understood it was higher in upper Tākaka and other areas around Golden Bay. He said he was hoping that the heavy rain warning forecast for Monday night missed the region.

Deborah Rhodes had a similar situation playing out on her Collingwood dairy farm, which had relatively minor damage and debris, but was also cut off, leading to the “devastating” dumping of milk.

Supplied The Dry River bridge in Golden Bay collapsed in the flooding.

She said she had been able to drive past the slip at Bird’s Hill “but we need the trucks, we need the tankers.”

“We have no idea how long that’s going to last. Yesterday we had to dump milk. It’s devastating, really, we’re just in the middle of calving.”

She said preparations around the farm meant there were no stock deaths and calving cows had been fed despite “30 hours of sustained flooding”. The flood had been a fairly “clean” one with little in the way of debris like downed trees to damage the property – though the ground was still absolutely sodden.

Deborah Rhodes/Supplied Golden Bay dairy farmer Deborah Rhodes said half of the farm's paddocks in Collingwood were underwater for 30 sustained hours during the height of the flooding, but the damage left behind was minimal.

Aside from the slip at Bird’s Hill which she said was clearly unsafe for heavy tankers, Rhodes said the roads into Tākaka had held up pretty well, though there were some pretty “fragile” looking slips and sections of the road.

“We’ve been really lucky, considering what’s happened in Nelson ... we’ve been hugely lucky. It hasn’t gone through the house.”

She said in previous floods some Kiwi ingenuity – like efforts from local freighter Sollys after cyclone Gita – may be called for again.