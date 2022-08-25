State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim could reopen next week

Contractors are working to repair state highways across the top of the south after massive flood and slip damage.

The flood and slip-damaged main highway between Nelson and Blenheim could reopen next Wednesday, with a number of restrictions.

Waka Kotahi transport systems manager for top of the south Andrew James said Waka Kotahi was “optimistic” that SH6 between Havelock and Rai Valley could be re-opened by Tuesday morning August 30, and the entire SH6 route between Nelson and Blenheim the following morning.

“The damage to these roads from the severe weather has been significant, and when they do reopen there will be temporary speed restrictions, lane closures and traffic management in place at several locations, so please factor in longer journey times and delays when planning travel,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Nelson-Tasman and Northland, saturated by downpours in past week, at risk of more heavy rain

* Whale watching company puts on Blenheim to Nelson flights

* Nelson's Rocks Rd partly reopens to bring some traffic relief



He said “considerable progress” had been made already, but there was a lot of work to be done before the road would be able to open without restrictions, and there would likely be temporary full road closures in several weeks’ time to enable that work to be completed.

“We will provide more information when further assessments have been carried out and we have more details to share.”

State Highway 63 between Renwick and Saint Arnaud remains closed, with the aim of reopening with restrictions in the week starting September 12.

The northern closure point has now moved to Leatham Rd. However, the highway remained closed between Leatham Rd and Saint Arnaud. Efforts were underway to divert the river away from the abutment at the washed-out Branch River Bridge.

A contractor helping repair road infrastructure on the Whangamoa Saddle said there were too many slips to count on the hilly section of the highway between Nelson and Blenheim.

Allan Hoult/Nelson Mail Hoult said some of the slips seemed like “five minute” jobs, but others were “significant”.

Allan Hoult said he was working on repairing damaged barriers on the State Highway 6 saddle, and had seen “significant slips, no doubt about that”.

“I lost count going over ... between 30 and 50 slips of varying sizes, a lot of those small ones that will take five minutes to clear, others are more significant.”

He said there were a “number” of barriers hit by flood debris, and while he couldn’t comment on the overall road repair work, carried out by Waka Kotahi and several contractors and subcontractors, he said there was a lot of damage.

“The destruction on the side of some of those roads – the barriers are hanging in mid-air. It’s going to take a lot of technical work to get things back up and running.”