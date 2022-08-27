Deluge evokes memories of Nelson's big flood more than 50 years ago

Michael Burton lived on Tāhunanui Drive in 1970 when a house on the hill above collapsed. This slip was not the one that killed Ivy Naylor, which was a few hundred metres away.

Nelson was left reeling after being hit by a record-breaking deluge, with rivers bursting their banks, houses sliding off hills, and streets torn up and impassable.

This was the big one. Bigger than any before it that anyone could remember. And people living in the top of the south in 1970 were left to pick up the pieces after the devastating floods in late August.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Thankfully, this time, no one has died.

In 1970, two people did – 67-year-old Jessie McArtney (previously reported as Mrs J E McCartney) who was swept away trying to help her son stop the floodwaters entering their Bronte St home; and 88-year-old Ivy Naylor, who was sleeping in her daughter’s home on Tāhunanui Dr when the room she was in was hit by a landslide, trapping her against the wall.

Despite a team of 20 men working for an hour to clear the mud and debris, and ambulance staff giving her oxygen, she died before she could make it to hospital.

McArtney’s son was outside and slipped into chest-deep water washing up against his home – he managed to grab a pipe and pull himself to safety. It was reported at the time that he believed his mother went outside to help him and disappeared.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Jessie McArtney was trying to help her son when he slipped into the floodwaters when she was swept away. This photo shows the damage to the property after the floodwaters receded.

She was found shortly before 11am the following day, near the Riverside pool.

Annie Coster was about 20 at the time of the 1970 event. She was living in Christchurch but had returned to the area she grew up in for a friend’s wedding.

She vividly remembers the obstacle course she and her friends ran at the time making sure wedding guests (including themselves) got back to their hotels safely.

“The flood in 1970 was sudden and quick – it was quite dramatic,” she said.

“You couldn’t hear any of the speeches for the rain, and then the band started playing and you couldn’t hear the band for the rain, and then someone came round and said if anyone lived over the bridge they’d better leave, or they weren’t getting home.”

Coster said she pitched in returning elderly guests to their Richmond hotel.

“We had to stop the car in the middle of the road and carry them through knee-deep water to the Star and Garter.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The more things change, the more they stay the same – a headline from the Nelson Evening Mail and a photo of a destroyed bridge across the Brook stream published in September 1970 almost could have been written today.

It wasn’t until the next morning that she and her friends realised what a narrow miss they had had returning to their own accommodation in Bishopdale – a slip had come down near where the SPCA is now.

“We heard it, but we didn’t know what it was. We heard the next day that a big slip had come down – we had a narrow escape.”

Despite all this, she said she never felt afraid, and floods in general were “nothing remarkable” to the area.

Michael Burton was 10 when the slips came down near his home on Tāhunanui Dr, though he and his family were in Marahau on the night.

“Tāhunanui got really hard hit that time,” he said.

“I went and asked the neighbours, the two houses right next door to each other ... they said it didn’t make much noise when it went down.”

He said he was at an age when he didn’t have to fully reckon with the damage, spending the days afterwards cycling around town “doing what they now call rubbernecking”, but the death of Naylor just a few hundred metres from his home was upsetting, as she was the mother-in-law of his Tāhunanui school principal Brian Smith.

“It was close to home,” Burton said.

“All the houses along here were affected one way or another.”

Michael Burton/Supplied Michael Burton, then 10 years old, lived on Tāhunanui Dr in the “art deco looking” house in the foreground. He was not there on the night the slip came down, but returned the next day to see the destruction.

Ann Beech was 14 at the time of the flooding, living on Tāhunanui Dr, and though some specifics are hazy now the lasting lessons remain – don’t build on hills, no matter how good the view is.

“I remember seeing the hills behind the SPCA ... it dropped. I wouldn’t build on that hillside if you paid me, I don’t care how many trees you plant on it.”

Beech said at the time, as a teenager, she didn’t fully appreciate the devastation, but the last week or so of heavy rain brought back memories.

“You can’t put your hand on ground that is moving and stop it moving. If it’s going to move it’s going to move and that’s it. Ground that’s so wet and heavy – you can’t stop it.”

Beech said the rain at the time was torrential.

This year, the heavy rain was falling on already-sodden ground, at the tail end of the wettest winter on record for the region.

Through June, July and August (so far) this year Nelson has recorded a whopping 738.8mm of rain. The winter of 1970 was the previous record-setter, with 569.7mm of rain at the same record-station for the June to August period.

The 1970s flood was very similar to this year’s – a multi-day, multi-faceted disaster that spanned the entire top of the south and down the West Coast as well.

Niwa’s historical record of the 1970 event lays it out as a four-day hazard, a “long spell of wet weather [which] culminated in two days of incessant rain” over August 28 until August 31, causing every stream running through the city to overflow.

The Brook stream’s flow increased more than 100 times its usual level, Niwa’s record says.

In the midst of the 1970s deluge, Nelson Airport recorded 137mm of rain in the 24 hours from 9am August 29 to 9am the following day.

The average rainfall at the airport for the month of August is 80mm.

This time around, at the same weather station, there was 89.2mm on Wednesday, 79.6mm on Thursday, and 110mm over Friday and into Saturday morning.

In 1970, a Civil Defence Emergency was declared at 1:20am on August 30, and it was terminated a few days later on September 1.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Residents in the Brook were unable to drive out for months, after the stream burst its banks and ate away dozens of metres of road and properties. This is Susan Harris’ photo from near her home.

This year, the state of emergency was declared on August 17, and later extended to last until the end of the month, a total of two weeks.

One person who remembers the difference in Civil Defence response is Susan Harris, who lived in the Brook in 1970 and later moved further into the same valley. She has a significant collection of newspaper clippings and photographs from the time.

The Brook was one of the worst hit areas in Nelson thanks to the river breaking its banks and taking out significant chunks of the road, leaving a butcher’s shop dangling over a torrent, and washing away McArtney – the grandmother of one of Harris’ friends.

“It’s so different,” she said.

“Nobody came round [in 1970]. It was very different from what it is today – they were there at the end, but they weren’t there during.”

She said steps that were taken after the flood back then had clearly made a difference.

“It was much worse [in 1970]. Nelson lost all its power, water, gas, sewer, everything,” she said.

“There was not a bridge to be left along the Brook or the Maitai – the only way out was to walk along the concrete [gutter].”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Susan Harris took this photo of her brother after he crossed the one remaining ‘bridge’ out of the Brook – the narrow concrete gutter left hanging in space after the road was washed away.

She said she was trapped at home and unable to get to work, and couldn’t get the car out for “months”.

This time, though several houses had been affected by slips, the Brook had fared much better. After the 1970 flood she was heartbroken to see beloved punga trees growing along the Brook Stream, which survived the flood, get bulldozed out to make way for a concrete channel.

But it had proved its worth since.

“After [the 1970 flood], they built the concrete channel; they had to, because there was no road ... It worked – the channel worked.”